HIGHLIGHTS Breweries celebrating May 12-21 with a range of events

Pair drinks with cheeses, enjoy some oysters, run a race

Long Island is becoming craft brew country. Nearly 20 years ago, there were two craft breweries — now there are more than 30. To celebrate this growth, May 12-21 is Long Island Craft Beer Week with breweries holding a range of events focusing on the spirit of suds.

“We want to expand people’s knowledge of craft beer on Long Island, from breweries to tap rooms to restaurants to beer distributors,” says Dave Schultzer, president of the collaborative group organizing the events. “The key is to make people aware of the alternative beers on LI they can try.”

Here are seven activities where those 21 and over can raise a pint:

BARRAGE ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Barrage Brewing Co. celebrates its third anniversary with a big shindig featuring a new release, Death Dealer — a sweet beer with a heavy malt background and 15.1 percent alcohol, plus a catered buffet that includes eight cases of White Castle burgers.

WHEN | WHERE 1-8 p.m. May 13, Barrage Brewing, 32 Allen Blvd., Unit E, Farmingdale

INFO Free entry (beers cost $5-$7), 516-986-8066, barragebrewing.com

PINT PICK UP

Sign up online to get a free commemorative LI Craft Beer Week pint glass in the shape of a beer can. Then fill it with a local craft brew of your choice for purchase.

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. May 15 at participating locations such as Bobbique, Rudi’s Bar & Grill and The Tap Room, all in Patchogue, and Parlay Gastropub in Rockville Centre

INFO Free while supplies last, 631-793-1648, longislandcraftbeerweek.com

BREW & CHEESE PAIRING

Spider Bite Beer Co. and Bellport Brewing Co. join forces, pairing five beers with five cheeses — think Bready McBreadface, a malty English ale with a hint of honey, served with a Raclette cheese. Event includes a souvenir glass and a take-home bottle of The Finer Things, a dark malt-flavored rye porter with chocolate notes and a spicy finish.

WHEN | WHERE 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 15 at Spider Bite Tasting Room, 920 Lincoln Ave, Unit 5, Holbrook

INFO $45 per person, 631-942-3255, bellportbrewing.com/events.html

BREWERY VR THROWDOWN

Spider Bite, Barrage and Port Jeff Brewing Co. throw a collective virtual reality party at SIMPLAY in Hauppauge, where participants compete in simulated sports while enjoying a range of beers. A bus from Tapped Enterprises takes everyone to and from the event.

WHEN | WHERE 6-10:30 p.m., May 16, SIMPLAY, 180 Commerce Dr., Hauppauge (bus pickups: 6:30 p.m. at Port Jeff Brewing, 7 p.m. at both Spider Bite in Holbrook and Barrage Brewing in Farmingdale)

INFO $65 per person, 631-913-3817, libeerbus.com

GIRLS PINT OUT

Join this female fiesta, where craft beers are paired with gourmet tacos over friendly conversation.

WHEN | WHERE 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 16, Bobbique, 70 W. Main St., Patchogue

INFO Free entry (beer and food a la carte), 631-447-7744, bobbique.com

BEER & OYSTER PARTY

The Tap Room in Patchogue will be pouring a variety of Blue Point beers such as Toasted Lager, Blueberry Ale, Mosaic Session IPA, Prop Stopper Seaweed IPA and RastaRye while selling K&B’s Lighthouse oysters from Peconic Bay for “a buck a shuck.” Raffle prizes will be given out as well.

WHEN | WHERE 7-10 p.m. May 18, The Tap Room, 114 W. Main St., Patchogue

INFO Free entry, 631-569-5577, patchoguetaproom.com

15K RUN TO PORT JEFF BREWING COMPANY

Known as “The Race You Will Love to Hate,” the 9.3-mile course takes runners on a journey through the hills of Port Jefferson village concluding with a well-deserved beer party at Port Jeff Brewing. Runners get a swag bag of goodies plus post-run beer, live music from Quarterhorse and treats for their efforts.

WHEN | WHERE 8:30 a.m. May 21, Port Jeff Brewing Company, 22 Mill Creek Rd., Port Jefferson

INFO $60 ($55 preregister), 516-349-7646, glirc.org