    Billy Joel returns to Long Island to reopen (Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt)

    Billy Joel returns to Long Island to reopen the Nassau Coliseum this Spring.

    Nassau Coliseum events schedule


    By

    Billy Joel, Bruno Mars, New Kids on the Block and more: See the upcoming acts scheduled to play the refurbished Nassau Coliseum this year.

    Billy Joel

    Hicksville native Billy Joel reopens the Nassau Coliseum
    (Credit: Getty Images for The New Yorker / Bryan Bedder)

    Hicksville native Billy Joel reopens the Nassau Coliseum with a sold-out show on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

    Stevie Nicks with Pretenders

    Stevie Nicks will bring her
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

    Stevie Nicks will bring her "24 Karat Gold" tour with The Pretenders to Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, April 6, 2017.

    Idina Menzel

    Idina Menzel's world tour comes to Long Island
    (Credit: AP)

    Idina Menzel's world tour comes to Long Island and the Nassau Coliseum on Friday, April 7, 2017.

    Lionel Richie

    Lionel Richie, joined by Mariah Carey, is taking
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

    Lionel Richie, joined by Mariah Carey, is taking his "All The Hits Tour" to the Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

    Marc Anthony

    Grammy Award-winning artist Marc Anthony will play the
    (Credit: Getty Images for LARAS / Christopher Polk)

    Grammy Award-winning artist Marc Anthony will play the Coliseum on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

    Harlem Globetrotters

    The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their spectacular show
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

    The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their spectacular show to Long Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

    Def Leppard /el

    Def Leppard continues their North American tour, with
    (Credit: AP / Jeremy Long)

    Def Leppard continues their North American tour, with Poison and Tesla, at the Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, April 15, 2017.

    Monster Jam

    Monster Jam Triple Threat Series will showcase the

    Monster Jam Triple Threat Series will showcase the best lineup of Monster Jam vehicles at the Coliseum Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23, 2017.

    Barbra Streisand

    Barbra Streisand is returning to Long Island this
    (Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano)

    Barbra Streisand is returning to Long Island this spring, with a performance at the Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

    Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey

    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)

    "The Greatest Show on Earth" will give its final performances at the Nassau Coliseum Friday, May 12, through Sunday, May 21, 2017.

    Roger Waters

    Roger Waters, co-founder of Pink Floyd, will bring
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

    Roger Waters, co-founder of Pink Floyd, will bring his new tour, Us + Them, to Long Island on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

    New Kids on the Block

    (Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Tim Mosenfelder)

    "The Total Package" tour and New Kids on the Block come to Long Island, featuring Paul Abdul and Boyz II Men, on Friday, July 7, 2017.

    Bruno Mars

    Bruno Mars will bring his
    (Credit: AP / Chris Pizzello)

    Bruno Mars will bring his "24K Magic World Tour" to the Coliseum on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

