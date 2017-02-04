Nassau Coliseum events schedule
Billy Joel, Bruno Mars, New Kids on the Block and more: See the upcoming acts scheduled to play the refurbished Nassau Coliseum this year.
Billy Joel(Credit: Getty Images for The New Yorker / Bryan Bedder)
Hicksville native Billy Joel reopens the Nassau Coliseum with a sold-out show on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
Stevie Nicks with Pretenders(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
Stevie Nicks will bring her "24 Karat Gold" tour with The Pretenders to Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Idina Menzel(Credit: AP)
Idina Menzel's world tour comes to Long Island and the Nassau Coliseum on Friday, April 7, 2017.
Lionel Richie(Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)
Lionel Richie, joined by Mariah Carey, is taking his "All The Hits Tour" to the Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Marc Anthony(Credit: Getty Images for LARAS / Christopher Polk)
Grammy Award-winning artist Marc Anthony will play the Coliseum on Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Harlem Globetrotters(Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)
The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their spectacular show to Long Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Def Leppard /el(Credit: AP / Jeremy Long)
Def Leppard continues their North American tour, with Poison and Tesla, at the Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Monster Jam
Monster Jam Triple Threat Series will showcase the best lineup of Monster Jam vehicles at the Coliseum Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Barbra Streisand(Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano)
Barbra Streisand is returning to Long Island this spring, with a performance at the Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey(Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)
"The Greatest Show on Earth" will give its final performances at the Nassau Coliseum Friday, May 12, through Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Roger Waters(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
Roger Waters, co-founder of Pink Floyd, will bring his new tour, Us + Them, to Long Island on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.
New Kids on the Block(Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Tim Mosenfelder)
"The Total Package" tour and New Kids on the Block come to Long Island, featuring Paul Abdul and Boyz II Men, on Friday, July 7, 2017.
Bruno Mars(Credit: AP / Chris Pizzello)
Bruno Mars will bring his "24K Magic World Tour" to the Coliseum on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
