Oyster Bay's Oyster Festival tips: Food, music, contests, more
The 33rd annual Oyster Festival arrives this weekend, likely bringing more than 150,000 people to the historic hamlet of Oyster Bay. How do you go about tackling it? Here’s a rundown to help navigate the event without stressing out.
WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park, West End Avenue, Oyster Bay. Rain or shine.
INFO 516-628-1625, theoysterfestival.org
ADMISSION Free
GETTING THERE Take the LIRR to Oyster Bay — and you’ll arrive at the festival entrance — or Syosset, where passengers will be shuttled to the festival site. Five other designated parking lots also have shuttle bus service.
STARS OF THE SHOW(Credit: Barry Sloan)
Fried oysters will be a hot draw during the annual Oyster Festival at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
TAKE THE TRAIN(Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)
It may sound like a hassle, but it’s easy. Park and ride the Long Island Rail Road, which offers expanded service from East Williston, Albertson, Roslyn, Greenvale, Glen Head, Sea Cliff, Glen Street, Glen Cove and Locust Valley, and head to the last stop: Oyster Bay. The train drops off passengers right in the middle of the festival, and every activity is walkable from there.
HIT THE TALL SHIP NEXT(Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)
No Oyster Fest trip is complete without a tour of whichever tall ship that’s visiting — but the dock gets crowded, too. This year’s star attraction is El Galeón from Seville, Spain. The replica ship, which sports a 120-foot mast and six decks, appeared on the NBC show “Crossbones” and in Captain Morgan ads.
“Kids really like it because it looks like a pirate ship with 12 cannons,” says the ship’s project manager Fernando Viota.
Tours are given by crew members ($10 adults, $5 kids, free younger than 5). Pictured: At the 2015 festival, Maggie Xiao 7, of Queens, rings the bell of the John J. Harvey fireboat, which returns for 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
DRESS RIGHT(Credit: Linda Rosier)
Visitors will want to dress warmer than usual because the festival is along the shore of Oyster Bay’s harbor, where the weather is typically 10 degrees colder. Hoodies and turtlenecks are key, and layers can be helpful.
CATCH THE EATING AND SHUCKING CONTESTS(Credit: Barry Sloan)
On Saturday, these back-to-back activities (the first is at 2 p.m.) are worth watching. Cheer on the competitors as they put on a show for the festival crowd.
“The shuckers are extraordinarily skilled. What they do is incredible to watch,” says contest host and Q104.3 DJ Jim Kerr. “The eaters are just lunatics! They are crazy but very competitive.”
Hint: Stay out of the front row or run the risk of getting hit with some seafood shrapnel. Pictured: Darryl Dowers, left, and Betty Tiska, judge the oyster shucking contest in 2015.
EAT FIRST(Credit: Barry Sloan)
Get to the food booths before the lines get long. More than 130 items are available, but each stall may offer just one or two things. Booths are cash-only (ATMs are available onsite).
Seafood lovers should taste the fried oysters, oyster stew, oyster po’ boy sandwich and the classic — oysters on the half shell.
Not a shellfish fan? There’s everything from cheesesteaks to pumpkin ravioli to Frito chili pie to turkey legs.
“We go beyond the typical festival food,” says food court chair Bev Zembko. Pictured: Giuseppe Gregorio of Glen Head and Chloe Johnson of Sea Cliff show off the bacon on a stick they purchased during the 32nd annual Oyster Festival at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015.
SHOP AROUND(Credit: Barry Sloan)
For a break from the crowds and any outdoor weather, duck into arts and crafts tents featuring 135 vendors.
“We have a good mix of jewelry, gourmet foods, candles, soaps, lotions, clothing, woodwork, glassware, potpourri and more,” says Mel Warren, who chairs the arts and crafts aspect of the festival.
LISTEN TO THE MUSIC(Credit: Barry Sloan)
Don’t leave without catching at least one live music set , which is part of the fabric of the festival. There’s a style to suit every taste. Beware: The crowds thicken after 3 p.m.
Joe Taylor delivers acoustic music (11 a.m. Sunday), while Jerome Bell performs an R&B revue (1:45 p.m. Saturday). Tributes to The Beatles and the Beach Boys will be conducted by Penny Lane (3 p.m. Saturday) and Endless Summer (noon Sunday) or watch Turnpike Joe & the Traffic Jam rock out (4 p.m. Sunday).
“The Oyster Fest is our favorite gig of the year,” says “Turnpike Joe” Palancia. “The energy from the crowd is always amazing.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.