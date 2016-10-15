Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 63° Log in Log out
Sections

    Long Island EventsEntertainment

    Oyster Festival 2016 photos

    Mark and Patti Murray put hot sauce on
    Caption

    Mark and Patti Murray put hot sauce on their oysters at the 33rd annual Oyster Festival in Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)

    1 of 14 Buy photo

    More Photos

    'I Love Lucy' premiered 66 years ago today Lindsay Lohan's roles: 'Mean Girls,' more See Hillary Clinton's celebrity supporters Christie Brinkley through the years Chrissy Teigen through the years Charlie Sheen Carrie Underwood Bob Dylan through the years
    Upload Photo

    October 15, 2016 2:21 PM

    The 33rd annual Oyster Festival is back at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay on Oct. 15-16, 2016. Here are fun photos from the festival.

    Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter

    Get the latest on celebs, TV and more.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.