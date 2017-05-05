HIGHLIGHTS Festival features multicultural dances, music and theater acts

China, India, Japan, Philippines among countries represented

The Charles B. Wang Center provides a taste of the Pacific at the ninth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration on Saturday, May 13.

Bangladesh, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam will all be represented at the festival that features multicultural dances, musical performances and open theater acts.

The festival attracts about 1,000 people each year.

“This event brings social harmony to our society by promoting racial tolerance,” says Jim Young, co-chairman of the Suffolk County Asian American Advisory Board, which helps organize the event. “In addition, it also helps the Asian community to foster unity and ethnic pride.”

The event was the brainchild of Young and advisory board chairman Ramon Villongco, who wanted people to get a better appreciation for the contributions of Asian-Americans and a greater understanding of the diverse heritage.

This year’s country-specific performances include:

Bangladesh: “Spring Celebration” by Moyi Group

advertisement | advertise on newsday

China: “Chanty on the WuSuLi River” by the Stony Brook Chinese School dance class

India: Kathak dance by Chit Yoga Culture & Awareness. Kathak is a classical style of dance that tells a story through movements.

Nepal: Folk song performed by Uma and Ramila, folk/modern song performed by Lochana and Sucharu

South Korea: “Nanta” by New York Pilgrim Missionary Dance

Taiwan: “Happy Face” by Long Island Little Dragons Chinese School

Thailand: “Issan Dance” by teachers from the Vajira Thai Sunday School. The Issan dance is usually performed on festive occasions and is characterized by swift, harmonious movements performed to folk songs.

Vietnam: Traditional Vietnamese instrumental music by the Mekong Arts and Music group

Countries will also be represented at various workshops, arts and crafts stations and multicultural booth displays.

A separate featured dinner and awards ceremony recognizing distinguished Asian-Americans and organizations will be held at 4:30 p.m. and costs $30.