In the wake of a New Year’s Eve mishap that highlighted her lip-syncing during a performance in Times Square, Mariah Carey spoke out yet again on Sunday, taking the opportunity to announce she is taking a break from social media.

Expanding on a brief interview she gave “Entertainment Weekly” last Tuesday, the 47-year-old Carey said in an audio tweet, “I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world. It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues,” she said, referring to Dick Clark Productions, “who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”

The company previously issued a statement saying it “had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.”

“It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, thousands of people celebrating — especially when their ear monitors were not working at all,” Carey, who was born in Huntington and raised in Greenlawn, continued.

“Listen guys,” she added with a chuckle, “they foiled me. Thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me. Eventually, I will explain this in greater detail for anyone who cares to hear.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Carey went on to say she “cannot deny that my feelings are hurt,” but added she was “truly grateful for my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive in this time.”

Then she announced, “I’m going to take a break from media moments, social-media moments. Although I am going to fulfill my professional obligations, this is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to be with my loved ones and prepare for my upcoming tour in March,” with fellow headliner Lionel Richie. “I just want to thank everyone for their support, thank you to all my industry friends and thank you to my lambs — you’re always there for me. I can’t imagine life without you and you’ll always be a part of me. I can’t wait to sing for you again.”