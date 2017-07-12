Yet another Amityville-based horror film is in the works, this one titled “1974” and produced by Eli Roth (“Hostel”), according to Deadline Hollywood.
“1974” references the year that Ronald DeFeo Jr. shot and killed six members of his family at 112 Ocean Ave. in Amityville. The famous book that launched the film franchise — more than 15 features from various studios — described disturbing events that allegedly happened to the Lutz family after they moved into the large Dutch Colonial house the following year.
Broad Green Pictures said its project is inspired by true events and recounts the fateful story of one family that’s “relentlessly stalked by a terrifying apparition intent upon slaughtering them all.” No production start date has been announced.
