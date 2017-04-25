Adam Sandler and Chris Rock will be on Long Island this summer to shoot a new movie for Netflix.
Titled “The Week Of,” the comedy stars Sandler and Rock as parents whose children — a daughter and son, respectively — are about to get married. The film covers a week of preparation for the wedding.
Directed by “Saturday Night Live” veteran Robert Smigel, who co-wrote with Sandler, “The Week Of” marks Sandler’s fourth film for Netflix, which recently extended its original deal to include another four films. The streaming service says that Sandler’s previous features — “The Ridiculous 6,” “The Do-Over” and “Sandy Wexler” — have been “three of the biggest film releases ever on Netflix,” though the company does not provide viewership breakdowns.
Rock, who starred in Sandler’s two “Grown Ups” movies, is currently working on two stand-up comedy specials for Netflix.
A Netflix representative could not say exactly where on Long Island filming would take place.
