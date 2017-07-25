With Amy Schumer having departed Sony Pictures’ planned Barbie movie, Anne Hathaway now reportedly is in talks to star in the live-action film based on the iconic Mattel doll.

Entertainment Weekly said a studio representative had confirmed to the magazine a report in the Hollywood newsletter The Ankler that said discussions with Hathaway were underway. Former Sony Pictures executive Amy Pascal, one of the “Barbie,” producers, told The New York Times earlier this month that an unnamed Oscar-winner was in negotiations for the lead role.

Hathaway, 34 — a supporting actress Academy Award-winner for 2012’s Les Misérables and a best actress nominee for 2008’s “Rachel Getting Married” — has not responded on social media to the report. Hathaway’s spokeswoman told Newsday, “There is no deal in place so all of this is premature.

The “Barbie” film’s story follows a doll who is banished from the otherworldly Barbieland because of her unconventional appearance and attitude. Finding herself in the real world, she learns perfection isn’t necessary, and brings that lesson back with her when she returns to save her homeland from some unspecified danger.

Comedian and film star Schumer (“Trainwreck,” “Snatched”), who grew up in Rockville Centre and graduated from South Side High School, was in negotiations in December to star in the film. But in March, on the day she was announced to join the comedy-drama “She Came to Me,” with Steve Carell and Nicole Kidman, Schumer released a statement saying she was leaving “Barbie.”

“Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts,” the actress said. “The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

The Barbie movie originally was scheduled to start production June 23. Sony must adhere to a June 29, 2018, release due to Mattel having merchandise and marketing in progress for that date, Variety reported in March.