Disney’s live-action “Beauty and Beast” has crossed $1 billion in worldwide box office in 26 days of release.

Walt Disney Studios said Thursday that in doing so, the film became the highest-grossing live-action movie musical ever.

According to industry figures, it ranks No. 30 on the list of worldwide box office champs, discounting inflation, just above 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” ($974.8 million).The only musical ranked higher is Disney’s animated “Frozen” at No. 9 ($1.277 billion).

Adapted from the 1991 animated classic, director Bill Condon’s PG-rated “Beauty and the Beast” had an estimated budget of $160 million.