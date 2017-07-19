Ben Affleck reportedly has left the long-gestating film project “Triple Frontier” in order to focus on his family and well-being.

While no previous announcement had confirmed his involvement in the crime drama, Deadline.com said in its report of the star’s departure that the movie would progress without him. Deadline said on May 1 that Netflix was considering picking up the project, which Paramount Pictures had dropped after eight years of development, and that if Netflix did so it would offer roles to Affleck and his actor brother, Casey. Netflix has made no announcements regarding the movie.

In January, Affleck, 44, who played Batman in last year’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and reprises the role in this November’s “Justice League,” stepped down as director of a planned solo film, “The Batman,” in which he is starring.

Affleck — who shared an Academy Award for writing “Good Will Hunting” and another as a best-picture producer of “Argo” — and his estranged wife, actress Jennifer Garner, together filed for divorce on April 13 after announcing in 2015 that they were separating after 10 years of marriage. Garner and Affleck have three children, daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8, and son Samuel, 5. By all accounts, the couple’s separation has been amicable. In March, Affleck announced he had completed rehab for alcohol addiction.

Earlier this month, People magazine and other outlets reported that Affleck had begun dating Lindsay Shookus, a “Saturday Night Live” producer whom the five-time “SNL” host reportedly has known for years.

“Triple Frontier” (earlier called “Sleeping Dogs”), about an organized-crime haven in the remote border area where Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay meet, was in development at Paramount in 2009, reuniting “The Hurt Locker” director, Kathryn Bigelow, and screenwriter Mark Boal. Director J.C. Chandor (“A Most Violent Year”) signed on in September 2015 after Bigelow had moved on. Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy were cast last January, but in April, those stars and Paramount left the project. Chandor and production company Atlas Entertainment then began searching for a new distributor.