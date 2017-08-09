WHO Chris Pratt
THE MOVIE “Cowboy Ninja Viking”
THE DEAL Universal Pictures’ comic-book adaptation, starring Pratt in the title role, will be released in June 28, 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Pratt will play an assassin with three disparate skills. The release date, which is the weekend before the July 4 holiday, positions “Cowboy Ninja Viking” as prime summer entertainment. So far, the only other film scheduled for that date is Paramount’s “Transformers 7.”
WHO Jennifer Garner
THE MOVIE “Peppermint”
THE DEAL The star of “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Miracles From Heaven” will star in an action film directed by Pierre Morel (“Taken”), Deadline.com reports. Garner will play a woman who wakes from a coma and spends years training to become a killer so she can avenge the deaths of her husband and daughter. Garner isn’t a total stranger to the action genre — she played the title role in the superhero film “Elektra” and also starred in ABC’s espionage series “Alias.”
THE MOVIE “Rockaway”
THE DEAL The debut feature from North Shore native John J. Budion will have its premiere at Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival on Sunday. Previously titled “Life Now, Life Then,” Budion’s semiautobiographical film is set in East Rockaway (and was partly filmed there) and tells the story of two brothers raised by an abusive father. Budion’s young cast includes Keidrich Sellati (FX’s “The Americans”), Maxwell Apple (“Person to Person”) and James DiGiacomo (CBS’ “Kevin Can Wait”).
