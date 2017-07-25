Daniel Craig, who famously vowed in 2015 that he would rather “slash my wrists” than make another James Bond movie, reportedly is making another James Bond movie.

While Eon Productions and MGM announced Monday only that the 25th official Bond movie would be released in the U.S. on Nov. 8, 2019, with a script by longtime Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, The New York Times Tuesday cited two anonymous sources “briefed on the matter” who said Craig, 49, would play Agent 007 for a fifth time.

“We are not issuing any statement currently,” Craig’s representative told Newsday.

The U.K.-born Craig, the sixth actor to play James Bond on film, starred in “Casino Royale” (2006), “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012) and “Spectre” (2015). He told TimeOut London during the “Spectre” press tour that, “I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists” than take on the role again. He went on to say, “I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”

He allowed, however, that he hadn’t “given it any thought,” adding, “For at least a year or two, I just don’t want to think about it. I don’t know what the next step is. I’ve no idea. Not because I’m trying to be cagey. Who the [expletive] knows? At the moment, we’ve done it. I’m not in discussion with anybody about anything. If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money.”