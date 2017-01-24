No one puts Baby in a corner, but Fathom Events is putting her back on the big screen.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Dirty Dancing,” the movie in which Patrick Swayze put the moves — dance and otherwise — on Jennifer Grey, Fathom is bringing the movie to theaters across the country on Jan. 29 and Feb. 1. Long Islanders can catch it at Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas, Stony Brook 17, Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville and UA Hampton Bays 5. (Go to fathomevents.com for show times and to reserve tickets.)

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Despite its title, there’s nothing especially dirty about the dancing. Here are some other tidbits about the movie:

Though Baby was supposed to be about 16, Grey was 26 when she made this movie. Likewise, Swayze, at 34, was about 10 years older than his character Johnny.

Billy Zane was the first choice to play Johnny, but when he and Grey failed to ignite any sparks on the dance floor, the character was changed from Italian to Irish and Swayze stepped in.

The movie was adapted into a CBS series starring Patrick Cassidy and Melora Hardin, but the dancing shoes of Swayze and Grey were too big to fill and the show only lasted 11 episodes.