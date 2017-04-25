HIGHLIGHTS ‘Star Wars,’ ‘The Lion King’ among films with known dates

‘Indiana Jones,’ ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2,’ ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ dates adjusted

“Frozen 2” and the next “Star Wars” film get release dates and the next “Indiana Jones” film gets pushed back, according to the new schedule Walt Disney Studios announced Tuesday.

“Quick weather forecast from your favorite disney princess’ sister: Theaters are gonna get Frozen on November 27, 2019! Woo Hoo!!!!” tweeted Kristin Bell, who voiced Princess Anna in the 2013 animated blockbuster “Frozen.”

The untitled “Indiana Jones” movie — the planned fifth in a series that ran three films in the 1980s and another in 2008 — has shifted from July 19, 2019, to July 10, 2020. The studio had announced the movie — set to star Harrison Ford reprising his archaeologist-adventurer role, with Steven Spielberg directing for a fifth time — in March 2016. In its place will be a live-action adaptation of the 1994 animated classic “The Lion King.”

“Star Wars: Episode IX,” from director Colin Trevorrow, has been given a date, with release set for May 24, 2019. It follows this year’s upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the eighth film in the main series that is set to open on Dec. 15. A stand-alone movie, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” was released in December, and Disney previously announced a May 25, 2018, date for its untitled Han Solo stand-alone.

Being pushed back in addition to the “Indiana Jones” film is the animated “Gigantic,” an adaptation of the fairy tale “Jack and the Beanstalk,” which shifts two years from Nov. 21, 2018, to Nov. 25, 2020. As well, the “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel — which Disney revealed at CinemaCon last month was titled “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” — slides back from March 9 to Nov. 21, 2018.

Pushed forward are director Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of the classic young-adult science-fiction novel “A Wrinkle in Time,” originally set for April 6 next year and now scheduled for March 9; and the family comedy “Magic Camp,” written by Steve Martin, that takes that April 6 date, after having previously been set for Aug. 3.