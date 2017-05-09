WHO Julie Delpy
THE MOVIE “Girls of the Sun”
THE DEAL The French star of Richard Linklater’s “Before Sunrise” trilogy will play a figure inspired by Long Island-raised journalist Marie Colvin in an upcoming film, according to Deadline. The movie will also star Golshifteh Farahani as a Kurdish lawyer who forms an all-female battalion to take back her hometown from extremists, while Delpy will play Mathilde, a war correspondent loosely based on Colvin, a graduate of Oyster Bay High School who was killed in 2012 while reporting in Syria for The Sunday Times. Stony Brook University later honored her by establishing the Marie Colvin Center for International Reporting. “Girls of the Sun” will be selling to international buyers at the Cannes Film Festival this month.
WHO David Harbour
THE MOVIE “Hellboy 3”
THE DEAL Months after director Guillermo Del Toro tweeted that there would be no third installment of his fantasy-superhero series “Hellboy,” the movie appears to be going forward without him — and without lead actor Ron Perlman, Variety reports. David Harbour, of the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” is set to play the red-skinned, stone-fisted Hellboy, while British filmmaker Neil Marshall is set to direct. Mike Mignola, who wrote the original comics, announced the news via his Facebook page and called the new film “an R-rated reboot.”
WHO Julie Andrews
THE DEAL The star of “Mary Poppins” and “The Sound of Music” will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 25th annual Hamptons International Film Festival this fall. Andrews, 81, will speak with festival co-chairman Alec Baldwin on Oct. 7, following a special screening of her 1982 gender-bending musical comedy, “Victor/Victoria,” which was directed and co-written by her husband, Blake Edwards, who died in 2010. The Hamptons festival is Oct. 5-9.
