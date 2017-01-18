WHO Maisie Williams
THE MOVIE “Early Man”
THE DEAL The Brit teen who plays the headstrong Ayra Stark in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” will lend her voice to the new animated film “Early Man” from “Wallace and Gromit” creator Nick Park. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Williams will play Goona, who helps the film’s hero, Dug (Eddie Redmanye), navigate between civilizations from the Stone and Bronze ages. The film is produced by Aardman Animations (“Chicken Run”), which is based in Bristol, England, Williams’ hometown.Photos29 big new movies out this winterPhotosBest movies, music and more to watch for in 2017Critic's picksThe best animated films ever made
WHO Marion Cotillard
THE DEAL The French actress will receive an honorary Lumiere award, Variety reports. Cotillard, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Edith Piaf in the 2007 drama “La Vie en Rose,” went on to star in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Night Rises,” Woody Allen’s “Midnight in Paris” and the World War II drama “Allied,” co-starring Brad Pitt. At the Lumieres — France’s rough equivalent to the Golden Globes — Cotillard also will accept an award for her performance as a rural woman pining for a married schoolteacher in Nicole Garcia’s “From the Land of the Moon.”
THE MOVIE “Emily & Tim”
THE DEAL Writer-director Eric Weber, of Amagansett, will appear in person at a screening of his comedy-drama about a long-married couple. The movie’s twist is that each spouse is played by six different actors. Alexis Bledel, Olympia Dukakis, Phylicia Rashad and others star as Emily, while the actors who play Tim include Thomas Mann, Kal Penn and David Pittu. The narration is by Kathleen Turner.
INFO Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington. Tickets are $15; call 631-423-7611 or go to cinemaartscentre.org
