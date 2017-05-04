Two German comedies will bookend the upcoming Stony Brook Film Festival.
The opening night film is Simon Verhoeven’s “Welcome to Germany,” in which a well-off Munich family offers to take in a refugee. “Welcome to Germany” was the country’s most successful local film of last year, according to Variety, and features the Austrian actress Senta Berger, who appeared in the American films “Major Dundee” and “Cast a Giant Shadow” in the 1960s.
The festival closes with “Text for You,” a romantic comedy from actor-filmmaker Karoline Herfurth about a woman who sends text messages to her late fiance’s phone without realizing it’s been reassigned.
The 22nd Stony Brook Film Festival runs July 20-29 at the Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University.
