The musical “La La Land” set a record at the Golden Globes Sunday night, winning all seven awards for which it was nominated, including best picture in the comedy or musical category. “La La Land” has now won more Golden Globes than any other movie in history.

“This is a film for dreamers,” said Emma Stone, accepting her award for best actress in the film. “I think that hope and creativity are two of the most important things in this world, and that’s what this movie is about.”

“Moonlight,” the story of a gay African-American growing up in Miami, won the award for best dramatic film. That category is often said to predict the best picture at the Academy Awards, but that probably will not be the case this year. Industry observers widely expect the top Oscar to go to “La La Land.”

The 74th Golden Globes was surely the first one to feature a hip-hop DJ — Questlove, the longtime house bandleader on Globes host Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” — which helped give the ceremony a loose, friendly feel. “This is a great way to start,” Fallon said when his teleprompter malfunctioned before his opening monologue even began. “Already you’ve had your Golden Globes moment.” Although Meryl Streep steered the evening into political territory while accepting an honorary Globe, the ceremony overall had a genial air, a marked change from the sometimes mean-spirited tone set by the previous, sharp-tongued host Ricky Gervais.

Accepting her supporting actress award for her portrayal of a long-suffering wife in “Fences,” an adaptation of August Wilson’s play, Viola Davis struck a personal note. She drew comparisons between the story’s working-class protagonist and her own father, Dan Davis, who had a fifth-grade education and groomed horses for a living. “He had a story, and it deserved to be told. And August Wilson told it,” she said.

Other highlights:

FOND FAREWELL The show honored Carrie Fisher, who died Dec. 27, and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, who died the next day. The video of film clips and home movies was set to “You Made Me Love You.”

BITTERSWEET WIN Ryan Gosling dedicated his best actor award for “La La Land” to his wife Eva Mendes’ brother, who died last year from cancer.

THE LAST GOLDEN GLOBES? TV drama actor Hugh Laurie (“The Night Manager”) predicted the Globes’ demise in the current political climate. “I don’t mean to be gloomy,” he said, “it’s just that anything with the words ‘Hollywood,’ ‘Foreign’ and ‘Press’ in the title. . . .”