Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence says she and Amy Schumer are in the process of choosing a director for the untitled film comedy they wrote together.

“We’re meeting with directors,” Lawrence, who turns 27 on Tuesday, says in the new issue of Vogue. She and Schumer, who became friends after Lawrence saw the comic’s hit “Trainwreck,” had announced in August 2015 that they were collaborating on a comedy script that Lawrence now describes as about “dysfunctional twins. But it’s sad. Then funny.” Lawrence previously told “Entertainment Tonight” that Schumer’s character in their script “has it very together. It’s her lifelong dream to be a flight attendant. She works at the airport. And I’m a mess.”

Calling the Rockville Centre-raised Schumer “the funniest person I’ve ever met,” Lawrence added, “She’s also an amazing dramatic actress, which I want to bring out.” In addition to the comedy feature “I Feel Pretty,” Schumer is upcoming in the multigenerational-family comedy-drama “She Came to Me” with Steve Carell and Nicole Kidman, and in DreamWorks’ PTSD drama “Thank You for Your Service,” playing a supporting role.

“Jen is funny like a comic,” Schumer, 36, told Vogue in an email. “She understands the rhythm of a joke and how to play both the straight man and the idiot. She has one of the darkest senses of humor I’ve ever encountered and it’s delightful. My only problem with her is that she’s fat,” the comedian joked.

Last year, “Hunger Games” and “X-Men” franchise star Lawrence topped the Forbes magazine list of highest-paid actresses for the second year in a row. The previous year she had earned her fourth Oscar nomination, for “Joy,” about Long Island entrepreneur Joy Mangano. She stars next month in writer-director Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!”