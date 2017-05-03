WHO Jeremy Renner
THE DEAL The actor known as the archery master Hawkeye in the “Avengers” films will play another sharpshooter, Doc Holliday, in a new film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The untitled film, said to be a starring vehicle for Renner, will be produced by PalmStar Media, which has optioned the rights to two novels by Mary Doria Russell, “Doc” and “Epitaph: A Novel of the O.K. Corral.” The dentist-turned-gunslinger who rode with Wyatt Earp has been previously portrayed on film by Victor Mature, Kirk Douglas, Val Kilmer and Dennis Quaid.
WHO Woody Harrelson
THE MOVIE “LBJ”
THE DEAL Rob Reiner’s biopic starring Woody Harrelson as President Lyndon B. Johnson will be released this year, Variety reports. The film covers a large portion of Johnson’s political life, from his work as Senate majority leader to the presidency he assumed after John F. Kennedy was assassinated. The cast includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Richard Jenkins and Bill Pullman. The release date has not been announced.
THE MOVIE “The Godfather”
THE DEAL If you missed the movie’s special screening at the Tribeca Film Festival last month, here’s a local showing with an added twist: Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 masterpiece will be accompanied by a live performance of Nino Rota’s score by the Long Island Concert Orchestra. Those who buy VIP tickets can attend a preshow cocktail party with food, wine and live entertainment by actor Gianni Russo, who played Sonny Corleone’s doomed brother-in-law, Carlo Rizzi, in the film.
INFO Friday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Tilles Center, LIU Post, Brookville. Tickets are $55-$200. Call 516-299-3100 or go to tillescenter.org
