How deep is your love for “Saturday Night Fever”? If you still have visions of John Travolta tearing up the dance floor in his white bell-bottomed suit, then get set for the ultimate disco inferno over the next two weeks.
On Tuesday, Paramount will release a 40th-anniversary Blu-ray and DVD “Director’s Cut” of the movie, featuring scenes that never made it to the version shown in theaters. Also on the disc will be the theatrical version of the movie, which earned Travolta a best actor Oscar nomination for his role as a Brooklyn paint salesman by day and disco king by night. Other extras include a commentary by director John Badham; “Catching the Fever,” a five-part documentary on the film; behind-the-scenes featurettes; deleted scenes; a primer called “Dance Like Travolta,” and more.
If you prefer to catch “Fever” on the big screen, Paramount and Fathom Events will screen the director’s cut in theaters across the country on May 7 and 10. Preceding the movie, which will be shown at Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas, Westbury Stadium 12, Stony Brook 17 and Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville, will be an introduction by WCBS/101.1 FM DJ Scott Shannon. For tickets and show times, go to fathomevents.com
