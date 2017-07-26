THE MOVIE “Justice League”
THE DEAL Reshoots for the superhero ensemble film could cost an estimated $25 million, Variety reports. The movie, which stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman, was initially directed by Zack Snyder (“Suicide Squad”), who bowed out after his daughter’s suicide. He has been replaced by Joss Whedon, who is said to be shooting “connective tissue” to link Snyder’s scenes. “Justice League,” which also stars Ezra Miller as the Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg, is scheduled for release Nov. 17.
WHO Tory Kittles
THE MOVIE “Dragged Across Concrete”
THE DEAL The actor, who plays military operative Eric Broussard on USA’s sci-fi series “Colony,” has joined Lionsgate’s jarringly titled crime drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn have already been cast as embittered cops who were suspended after their strong-arm tactics were captured on video; Kittles will play an ex-con who gets mixed up with a Russian crime ring. The film, directed by S. Craig Zahler, recently began shooting in Vancouver.
THE EVENT Yellow Ape Festival
THE DEAL This offbeat combination of short films and sideshow-style entertainment is now in its fourth iteration. This year’s live performers include comedian Dennis Newman, rock band The Proletariats and burlesque artist Madame Reaper, while the films — mostly in the horror-chiller vein — will be judged by scream queen Suzi Lorraine (“Pinup Dolls on Ice”) and others.
INFO 7 p.m. Thursday, Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington. Tickets are $22; 631-423-7611, cinemaartscentre.org
