THE MOVIE “La La Land”
THE DEAL The musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone continues to sweep through awards season. It now leads the pack at the BAFTA Awards — often called the British Oscars — with 11 nominations, including best film, director, actor and actress. Coming in second with nine nods each were Tom Ford’s crime drama “Nocturnal Animals,” which earned a surprise Golden Globe for supporting actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson on Sunday, and the science-fiction film “Arrival” starring Amy Adams. “Manchester by the Sea,” starring Globe winner Casey Affleck, came in fourth place with six nods. The BAFTA nominations were announced Tuesday morning.
WHO Melanie Laurent
THE MOVIE “Paris Prestige”
THE DEAL The French actress stars in a movie made by two rappers, Hamé and Eboué, from her native country, according to Variety. The film, about two brothers trying to run a nightclub in Paris’ Pigalle district, was shot using handheld cameras in the city’s bars and streets, and will open in France on Feb. 22. The rapper-filmmakers became well-known in France when Nicolas Sarkozy unsuccessfully sued Hamé for libel in 2002, a case that ran for eight years.
THE MOVIE “Return to Montauk”
THE DEAL The latest from German director Volker Schlöndorff (“The Tin Drum”) will screen at the Berlin Film Festival, according to reports. The film stars Stellan Skarsgård as a married writer on a book tour who decides to spend a weekend in Montauk with an old flame (Nina Hoss). The film, written by Colm Tóibín (whose novel “Brooklyn” became a movie in 2015), was shot on Long Island as well as in New York City and Berlin.
