Long Island native Kevin O'Connell is finally an Oscar winner.
On his 21st nomination, the 59-year-old sound re-recording engineer has won for sound mixing on "Hacksaw Ridge."
Until Sunday he had owned the record for most nominations without a win, having set that mark in 2008 with his 18th nomination and loss.
He shared the trophy with three others for their work on the Mel Gibson-directed movie.
A giddy O'Connell, who was born on Long Island in 1957, clutched his gold statue and told the audience he couldn't even express how much it meant to him.
He explained that his late mother got him a job in sound mixing 39 years ago and he asked her how he could thank her. He says she told him he could win an Oscar and thank her from the stage.
O'Connell did just that, saying he knows his mother is looking down on him.
