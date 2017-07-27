Fine food and film will be paired together for this year’s Long Beach International Film Festival, a four-day event held at various venues around town.

Now in its sixth edition, the festival includes not only such food-themed movies as “The Trip to Spain,” starring Steve Coogan as a traveling gourmand, but two noteworthy culinary events: Thursday, Aug. 3’s Chefs & Shorts, a six-course meal accompanied by short films, and Friday, Aug. 4’s Taste on the Beach, an outdoor sampling of 50 Long Island restaurants and wineries.

Here’s a short version of the festival’s full menu:

IN SEARCH OF FELLINI (Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. at Long Beach Public Library, 111 W. Park Ave.) A small-town girl from Ohio (Ksenia Solo) sets off to meet her hero, Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini. This semiautobiographical film was written by Nancy Cartwright, best known as the voice of Bart on Fox’s “The Simpsons.” Also starring Maria Bello.

LIFE HACK (Aug. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the Long Beach Hotel, 405 East Broadway) A comedy about a group of friends trying to track down an internet hacker who has obtained some very embarrassing video. Written and directed by Sloan Copeland.

JULIAN SCHNABEL: A PRIVATE PORTRAIT (Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Long Beach Hotel) Pappi Corsicato’s documentary takes a look at the well-known artist, filmmaker (“Basquiat”) and part-time Montauk resident.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

ANIMATION SHORTS PROGRAM (Aug. 3 at 11:30 a.m. at Bridgeworks Screening Room, 780 Long Beach Blvd.) A 10-film, 90-minute block of animated shorts in formats ranging from computer-generated (“Curpigeon,” in which a city park community mourns a loss) to stop-motion (“Second to None,” a black comedy about the world’s second-oldest man).

UNLEASHED (Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. at Bridgeworks Screening Room) In the wake of a strange cosmic event, single Emma (Kate Micucci) discovers that her dog and cat have become two very attractive men. Written and directed by Finn Taylor.

THE LONG WAY BACK: THE STORY OF TODD “Z-MAN” ZALKINS (Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. at the Long Beach Hotel) A documentary about one man’s struggle against a 17-year opioid habit, and his efforts to help others combat addiction. Directed by Richard Yelland.

THE TRIP TO SPAIN (Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Long Beach Hotel) This is Michael Winterbottom’s third comedy about two foodies (Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon, playing fictionalized versions of themselves) who travel the globe and gripe about nearly everything.

GOLD BALLS (Aug. 4 at 1:30 p.m. at Long Beach Public Library) An inside look at the sport division known as Ultra Senior tennis, whose players are anything but leisurely. Directed by Kate Dandel.

SHORTS ON THE BEACH (Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. at the beachfront at the Allegria Hotel, 80 West Broadway) This popular free event offers short films al fresco, plus live musical performances. Bring your own chairs and blankets. The rain date will be Aug. 5 at 5 p.m.