Feature films, documentaries, shorts, music videos and even trailers will be part of this year’s Long Island International Film Expo, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Presented by the Long Island Film/TV Foundation and the Nassau County Film Commission, the festival, which runs through July 20, is a popular showcase for filmmakers — some locally grown, some from out of state, others from out of the country — to screen their latest projects, even if they’re still in beginning stages.

The Expo also features panels and discussions geared toward filmmakers, including a roundtable with officials from the New York State Governor’s Office of Motion Picture & Television Development that takes place Friday afternoon.

Here are some festival highlights. All screenings take place at the Bellmore Movies. Note that feature films are screened with shorts in roughly two-hour time blocks.

BIG FISH BLUES (Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.) — A documentary featuring interviews with, and performances by, many Long Island blues acts, including Toby Walker, Kerry Kearney and Sam Taylor, who died in 2009. Directed by Leslye Abbey.

GOOD BONES (Thursday at 1 p.m.) — The story of a man who dedicates one last summer to his family’s Hamptons real estate company. With Theodora Miranne (NBC’s “Blacklist: Redemption”). Filmed entirely on Long Island by first-time director Tim Bohn.

YELLOW FEVER (Thursday at 3:45 p.m.) — A comedy about a Korean girl adopted by a white family. With East Meadow-raised actress Jenna Ushkowitz (Fox’s “Glee”) and Scott Patterson (the TV miniseries “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life”).

advertisement | advertise on newsday

(ROMANCE) IN THE DIGITAL AGE (Friday at 3:30 p.m.) — A former emo musician invites his old band to play at his wedding. This comedy-drama features appearances by local emo veteran John Nolan of Taking Back Sunday, and hyperactive rocker Andrew W.K. Writer-director Jason Michael Brescia grew up in Valley Stream and Malverne.

PINCH (Saturday at 7 p.m.) — Two collectors of baseball memorabilia with an eye for the same valuable artifact must assemble their own teams and settle the matter on the diamond. This comedy bills itself as “what happens when ‘The Sandlot’ grows up.” Written by first-time director Jake Lloyd, who also stars.

AN EVENING OF ETERNITY (Monday at 1p.m.) — A man stumbles into a mysterious tavern populated by people from different periods in time, most notably, an attractive jazz singer from the 1960s. Filmed in Germany by writer-director Constantin Maier.