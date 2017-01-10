For those sick of superhero and “Star Wars” films, Long Island offers something a few shades darker this weekend. Friday the 13th marks the opening of the Macabre Faire Film Festival, where more than 90 indie films are shown in four screening rooms at the Clarion Hotel in Ronkonkoma.
The festival, now in its fifth year, is more than just gore.
“Macabre includes thrillers, suspense and mystery in addition to horror. Each film has a dark element to it,” says festival co-director Elsie Ginsberg. “The stage we continue to build is for the filmmakers. They are the celebrities here.”PhotosBest movies, music and more to watch for in 2017PhotosWe're famous! Long Island in pop culture
On Saturday, the red carpet gets rolled out at the Gala Awards Dinner, where nominated 2017 films will be honored. Here are three films from local filmmakers who will be part of the festivities:
