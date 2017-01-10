HIGHLIGHTS More than 90 indie movies — horror, thrillers, suspense, mystery

LI filmmakers part of festivities, actor Eugene Clark special guest

For those sick of superhero and “Star Wars” films, Long Island offers something a few shades darker this weekend. Friday the 13th marks the opening of the Macabre Faire Film Festival, where more than 90 indie films are shown in four screening rooms at the Clarion Hotel in Ronkonkoma.

The festival, now in its fifth year, is more than just gore.

“Macabre includes thrillers, suspense and mystery in addition to horror. Each film has a dark element to it,” says festival co-director Elsie Ginsberg. “The stage we continue to build is for the filmmakers. They are the celebrities here.”

On Saturday, the red carpet gets rolled out at the Gala Awards Dinner, where nominated 2017 films will be honored. Here are three films from local filmmakers who will be part of the festivities:

MACABRE FAIRE FILM FESTIVAL WHEN | WHERE 5:30 p.m.-midnight Friday, Noon-1:30 a.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13-15, at the Clarion Hotel, 3845 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Ronkonkoma INFO 516-395-3049, macabrefairefilmfest.com ADMISSION $20-$90

‘IMPERVIA’ Writer-producer-director Patrick Devaney of Forest Hills delivers a moody sci-fi short about a family that gets evicted from their home by a futuristic government. The stylistic film has garnered 11 award nominations in the festival. “It’s embarrassing in a way because it’s an ungodly amount of credit,” says Devaney, who will also receive the Patron of Independent Film Arts Award. “Showing your film at a festival is nerve-racking and amazing at the same time. You are always worried if people are going to like it.” SHOWING 12:45 p.m. Saturday and 2:20 p.m. Sunday

‘THE RUINS OF VILLASTRIGO’ Inspired by the old Universal Pictures and Hammer Studios horror films and Italian/Spanish Gothic horror films from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, Keith McMahon’s horror short about a cryptic vampire was shot in the woods of Muttontown Preserve. McMahon, who resides in Brentwood, portrays the vampire from 1900 who wrestles with the bit of human spirit left inside him. “I wanted to bring people back to the way movies used to be made,” says McMahon, who wrote and directed the film. “There’s no gore, no cursing and no nudity. It’s a story with presence.” SHOWING 6:30 p.m. Friday

‘THE LAST TAXI DRIVER’ This horror-comedy, shot in Eisenhower Park in the winter of 2014, set out to be frightful and ended up being funny. Taxi driver Dorman O’Mearain works his job while trying to dodge the undead. “People get a kick out of Dorman. He’s an unlikely hero they seem to identify with,” says writer-director Debra Markowitz of Merrick, who is nominated for best comedy-horror short. “With actor Robert Clohessy [who plays Dorman], you’ve got to leave the camera rolling because you never know what’s going to come out of his mouth.” SHOWING 8 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday