Meryl Streep delivered an impassioned and strongly worded indictment of President-elect Donald Trump at Sunday night’s Golden Globes awards ceremony.

Though hoarse of voice and reading partly from note cards, the actress used her pulpit — the Globes’ annual Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to entertainment — to shame Trump for his mockery of outsiders and minorities. She particularly pointed to his much-publicized imitation of Serge Kovaleski, a disabled reporter with a joint condition called arthrogryposis.

She called Trump’s flailing mimicry the “one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. It made its audience laugh, and show their teeth.”

Streep also drew a stark contrast between Trump’s many insensitive comments on the campaign trail to the nature of Hollywood as a place that draws outsiders from all over. She pointed to Ethiopia-born Ruth Negga of “Loving”; Kenya-born Dev Patel of “Lion”; and Ryan Gosling of Canada (“where all the nicest people are from,” she noted). “An actor’s only job is to stand in the lives of people who are different from us, and to let you feel what that feels like,” Streep said.

Even for an awards show, where actors frequently air their political beliefs, Streep’s message was exceptionally direct and confrontational.

“Hollywood is crawling with foreigners and outsiders,” Streep said. “And if you kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts.”