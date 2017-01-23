Woody Allen’s movies are always a big draw at Cinema Arts Centre. The staff at the Huntington theater is expecting Allen’s son, Moses Farrow, to also attract a huge crowd.

The adopted son of the Oscar-winning director and actress Mia Farrow will be on hand Sunday to introduce a screening of Allen’s 1985 romantic fantasy “The Purple Rose of Cairo.” The movie stars Jeff Daniels as a 1930s movie character who walks off the screen and brightens the real life of a klutzy waitress (Mia Farrow) trapped in an abusive marriage. After the movie, Cinema Arts co-director Dylan Skolnick will ask Moses Farrow pre-submitted questions from the audience.

The screening, which will begin at 12:30 p.m., is part of a fundraising event for the cinema and will be preceded by a brunch at 11 a.m. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at cinemaartscentre.org

Farrow, who has a congenial relationship with his father, came to his defense after sibling Dylan Farrow, 31, penned an open letter to The New York Times in February claiming that she had been sexually molested by Allen when she was younger.

In an interview with People magazine last year, Moses Farrow said: “My mother drummed it into me to hate my father for tearing apart the family and sexually molesting my sister. And I hated him for her for years. I see now that this was a vengeful way to pay him back for falling in love with Soon-Yi,” referring to Soon-Yi Previn, the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow and her ex-husband composer André Previn.