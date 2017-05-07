MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017: Host Adam Devine, red carpet, winners, more
See red carpet pictures, winners, performances and more as "Pitch Perfect" actor Adam Devine hosts the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which include television categories this year for the first time ever.
Actor Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Model Amber Rose arrives at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Model Gigi Gorgeous attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Tyrese Gibson attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.
LL Cool J arrives at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Actor Josh Gad arrives at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Actor Jasmine Sanders attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Actor Emma Watson accepts the best actor in a movie award for "Beauty and the Beast" at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Actors Cara Delevingne, left, and Dane DeHaan attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Actor Gal Gadot attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Actor Asia Kate Dillon presenting the show's first gender-neutral acting award at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.
NFL player Victor Cruz attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Host Adam DeVine performs at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Actor Zac Efron attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.
From left, actors Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster accept the MTV Generation Award for "The Fast and the Furious" franchise at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Singer Pitbull performs at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.
From left, actors Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster accept the MTV Generation Award for "The Fast and the Furious" franchise at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Wrestler John Cena and Nikki Bella at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, 2017
Tyrese Gibson and Taraji P. Henson arrive at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Bea Miller arrives at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Host Adam DeVine and actor Hailee Steinfeld perform during the opening number at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.
TV personality Trevor Noah and singer Jordyn Taylor attend the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Singer Noah Cyrus performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Model Stassie Karanikolaou arrives for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California,May 7, 2017. The movies are nominated by producers and executives from MTV and the winners are chosen online by the general public.
Singer Zara Larsson performs during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards Festival at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Actress Madelaine Petsch of the television show 'Riverdale' attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
TV personality Farrah Abraham attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Singer Billy Ray Cyrus attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Actor Mike Colter and wife Iva arrive for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium May 7. 2017, in Los Angeles, California.
Musicians Zack Merrick, Rian Dawson, Alex Gaskarth and Jack Barakat of All Time Low attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Actress Storm Reid arrives for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.
Actor Blake Anderson attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Actress Jillian Rose Reed attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Comedian Carly Aquilino attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Singer Zara Larsson performs during the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards Festival May 7, 2017, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.
Singer Bea Miller performs at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards Festival at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Actress Holland Roden attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Singer Noah Cyrus attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Actor Tyler Posey attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Brazilian personality Hugo Gloss arrives for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards on May 7, 2017, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.
Actress and singer Debby Ryan attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Actress and model Kat Graham arrives for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, May 7, 2017.
Actress Shannon Purser of 'Riverdale' attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Singers Jack Johnson, left, and Jack Gilinsky of the musical duo Jack and Jack attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Actress Isabela Moner of the Nickelodeon television show '100 Things to do Before High School' attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Singer Zara Larsson performs outside the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards Festival at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Actor and singer Josh Levi arrives for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, on May 7, 2017.
Actor Justin Prentice attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Host Adam DeVine attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
