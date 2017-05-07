Subscribe
    MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017: Host Adam Devine, red carpet, winners, more

    See red carpet pictures, winners, performances and more as "Pitch Perfect" actor Adam Devine hosts the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which include television categories this year for the first time ever.

    Actor Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2017 MTV
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Actor Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Model Amber Rose arrives at the 2017 MTV
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix)

    Model Amber Rose arrives at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

    Model Gigi Gorgeous attends the 2017 MTV Movie
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Model Gigi Gorgeous attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Tyrese Gibson attends the 2017 MTV Movie And
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Tyrese Gibson attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    LL Cool J arrives at the 2017 MTV
    (Credit: EPA / Mike Nelson)

    LL Cool J arrives at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

    Actor Josh Gad arrives at the 2017 MTV
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix)

    Actor Josh Gad arrives at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

    Actor Jasmine Sanders attends the 2017 MTV Movie
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

    Actor Jasmine Sanders attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Actor Emma Watson accepts the best actor in
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

    Actor Emma Watson accepts the best actor in a movie award for "Beauty and the Beast" at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Actors Cara Delevingne, left, and Dane DeHaan attend
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

    Actors Cara Delevingne, left, and Dane DeHaan attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Actor Gal Gadot attends the 2017 MTV Movie
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Actor Gal Gadot attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Actor Asia Kate Dillon presenting the show's first
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

    Actor Asia Kate Dillon presenting the show's first gender-neutral acting award at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    NFL player Victor Cruz attends the 2017 MTV
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    NFL player Victor Cruz attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Host Adam DeVine performs at the 2017 MTV
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

    Host Adam DeVine performs at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Actor Zac Efron attends the 2017 MTV Movie
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

    Actor Zac Efron attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    From left, actors Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel, Michelle
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

    From left, actors Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster accept the MTV Generation Award for "The Fast and the Furious" franchise at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Singer Pitbull performs at the 2017 MTV Movie
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

    Singer Pitbull performs at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    From left, actors Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel and
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

    From left, actors Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster accept the MTV Generation Award for "The Fast and the Furious" franchise at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Wrestler John Cena and Nikki Bella at the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix)

    Wrestler John Cena and Nikki Bella at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, 2017

    Tyrese Gibson and Taraji P. Henson arrive at
    (Credit: EPA / Mike Nelson)

    Tyrese Gibson and Taraji P. Henson arrive at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

    Bea Miller arrives at the 2017 MTV Movie
    (Credit: EPA / Mike Nelson)

    Bea Miller arrives at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

    Host Adam DeVine and actor Hailee Steinfeld perform
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

    Host Adam DeVine and actor Hailee Steinfeld perform during the opening number at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    TV personality Trevor Noah and singer Jordyn Taylor
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

    TV personality Trevor Noah and singer Jordyn Taylor attend the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Singer Noah Cyrus performs onstage during the 2017
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

    Singer Noah Cyrus performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Model Stassie Karanikolaou arrives for the 2017 MTV
    (Credit: EPA / PAUL BUCK)

    Model Stassie Karanikolaou arrives for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California,May 7, 2017. The movies are nominated by producers and executives from MTV and the winners are chosen online by the general public.

    Singer Zara Larsson performs during the 2017 MTV
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury)

    Singer Zara Larsson performs during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards Festival at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Actress Madelaine Petsch of the television show 'Riverdale'
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actress Madelaine Petsch of the television show 'Riverdale' attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    TV personality Farrah Abraham attends the 2017 MTV
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    TV personality Farrah Abraham attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Singer Billy Ray Cyrus attends the 2017 MTV
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

    Singer Billy Ray Cyrus attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Actor Mike Colter and wife Iva arrive for
    (Credit: EPA / PAUL BUCK)

    Actor Mike Colter and wife Iva arrive for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium May 7. 2017, in Los Angeles, California.

    Musicians Zack Merrick, Rian Dawson, Alex Gaskarth and
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

    Musicians Zack Merrick, Rian Dawson, Alex Gaskarth and Jack Barakat of All Time Low attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Actress Storm Reid arrives for the 2017 MTV
    (Credit: EPA / PAUL BUCK)

    Actress Storm Reid arrives for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.

    Actor Blake Anderson attends the 2017 MTV
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

    Actor Blake Anderson attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Actress Jillian Rose Reed attends the 2017 MTV
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Actress Jillian Rose Reed attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Comedian Carly Aquilino attends the 2017 MTV Movie
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Comedian Carly Aquilino attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Singer Zara Larsson performs during the 2017 MTV
    (Credit: EPA / PAUL BUCK)

    Singer Zara Larsson performs during the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards Festival May 7, 2017, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

    Singer Bea Miller performs at the 2017 MTV
    (Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre)

    Singer Bea Miller performs at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards Festival at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Actress Holland Roden attends the 2017 MTV Movie
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Actress Holland Roden attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Singer Noah Cyrus attends the 2017 MTV Movie
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

    Singer Noah Cyrus attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Actor Tyler Posey attends the 2017 MTV
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

    Actor Tyler Posey attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Brazilian personality Hugo Gloss arrives for the 2017
    (Credit: EPA / PAUL BUCK)

    Brazilian personality Hugo Gloss arrives for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards on May 7, 2017, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

    Actress and singer Debby Ryan attends the 2017
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

    Actress and singer Debby Ryan attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Actress and model Kat Graham arrives for the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX)

    Actress and model Kat Graham arrives for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, May 7, 2017.

    Actress Shannon Purser of 'Riverdale' attends the 2017
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actress Shannon Purser of 'Riverdale' attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Singers Jack Johnson, left, and Jack Gilinsky of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

    Singers Jack Johnson, left, and Jack Gilinsky of the musical duo Jack and Jack attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Actress Isabela Moner of the Nickelodeon television show
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Actress Isabela Moner of the Nickelodeon television show '100 Things to do Before High School' attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Singer Zara Larsson performs outside the 2017 MTV
    (Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre)

    Singer Zara Larsson performs outside the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards Festival at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Actor and singer Josh Levi arrives for the
    (Credit: EPA / PAUL BUCK)

    Actor and singer Josh Levi arrives for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, on May 7, 2017.

    Actor Justin Prentice attends the 2017 MTV Movie
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

    Actor Justin Prentice attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. attends the 2017 MTV
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Host Adam DeVine attends the 2017 MTV Movie
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

    Host Adam DeVine attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

