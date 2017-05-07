See red carpet pictures, winners, performances and more as "Pitch Perfect" actor Adam Devine hosts the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which include television categories this year for the first time ever.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Actor Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix) Model Amber Rose arrives at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Model Gigi Gorgeous attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Tyrese Gibson attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: EPA / Mike Nelson) (Credit: EPA / Mike Nelson) LL Cool J arrives at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix) Actor Josh Gad arrives at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) Actor Jasmine Sanders attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Actor Emma Watson accepts the best actor in a movie award for "Beauty and the Beast" at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) Actors Cara Delevingne, left, and Dane DeHaan attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Actor Gal Gadot attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Actor Asia Kate Dillon presenting the show's first gender-neutral acting award at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) NFL player Victor Cruz attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Host Adam DeVine performs at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) Actor Zac Efron attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) From left, actors Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster accept the MTV Generation Award for "The Fast and the Furious" franchise at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Singer Pitbull performs at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) From left, actors Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster accept the MTV Generation Award for "The Fast and the Furious" franchise at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix) Wrestler John Cena and Nikki Bella at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, 2017

(Credit: EPA / Mike Nelson) (Credit: EPA / Mike Nelson) Tyrese Gibson and Taraji P. Henson arrive at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / Mike Nelson) (Credit: EPA / Mike Nelson) Bea Miller arrives at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Host Adam DeVine and actor Hailee Steinfeld perform during the opening number at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) TV personality Trevor Noah and singer Jordyn Taylor attend the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Singer Noah Cyrus performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: EPA / PAUL BUCK) (Credit: EPA / PAUL BUCK) Model Stassie Karanikolaou arrives for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California,May 7, 2017. The movies are nominated by producers and executives from MTV and the winners are chosen online by the general public.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury) Singer Zara Larsson performs during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards Festival at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actress Madelaine Petsch of the television show 'Riverdale' attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Farrah Abraham attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) Singer Billy Ray Cyrus attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: EPA / PAUL BUCK) (Credit: EPA / PAUL BUCK) Actor Mike Colter and wife Iva arrive for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium May 7. 2017, in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) Musicians Zack Merrick, Rian Dawson, Alex Gaskarth and Jack Barakat of All Time Low attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: EPA / PAUL BUCK) (Credit: EPA / PAUL BUCK) Actress Storm Reid arrives for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) Actor Blake Anderson attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Actress Jillian Rose Reed attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Comedian Carly Aquilino attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: EPA / PAUL BUCK) (Credit: EPA / PAUL BUCK) Singer Zara Larsson performs during the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards Festival May 7, 2017, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre) (Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre) Singer Bea Miller performs at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards Festival at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Actress Holland Roden attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) Singer Noah Cyrus attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) Actor Tyler Posey attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: EPA / PAUL BUCK) (Credit: EPA / PAUL BUCK) Brazilian personality Hugo Gloss arrives for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards on May 7, 2017, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) Actress and singer Debby Ryan attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX) Actress and model Kat Graham arrives for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actress Shannon Purser of 'Riverdale' attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) Singers Jack Johnson, left, and Jack Gilinsky of the musical duo Jack and Jack attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Actress Isabela Moner of the Nickelodeon television show '100 Things to do Before High School' attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre) (Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre) Singer Zara Larsson performs outside the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards Festival at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: EPA / PAUL BUCK) (Credit: EPA / PAUL BUCK) Actor and singer Josh Levi arrives for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, on May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) Actor Justin Prentice attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) Host Adam DeVine attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Actress Molly Tarlov attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) Filmmakers Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Dr. Drew Pinsky and wife Susan attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.