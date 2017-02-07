A new trailer for “Snatched” shows Rockville Centre’s Amy Schumer and Hollywood comedian Goldie Hawn teaming up against Ecuadorean kidnappers in a comedy scheduled for a Mother’s Day weekend release.
Unlike the earlier trailer, which focused on the actresses’ roles as mother and daughter, the new trailer devotes more time to Schumer, who plays a recently dumped 30-something named Emily. While on vacation in Ecuador, Emily meets a handsome stranger who may not be entirely trustworthy. Soon, she and her mother, Linda (Hawn), are kidnapped and forced to give up their debit-card PINs (Emily’s is 1234).
Also appearing in this trailer are Wanda Sykes as a fellow tourist (and perhaps a law enforcement agent) and Ike Barinholtz as Emily’s clueless brother.Photos29 big new movies out this winterPhotosBest movies, music and more to watch for in 2017
Written by Katie Dippold (2016’s “Ghostbusters”) and directed by Jonathan Levine (“Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates”), “Snatched” is scheduled for release on May 12.
