The musical “La La Land” waltzed away with 14 Oscar nominations Tuesday morning, including best picture, best actress for Emma Stone and best actor for Ryan Gosling. With two nominations in the original song category, two nominations for writer-director Damien Chazelle and nods in such behind-the-scenes categories as sound mixing and film editing, “La La Land” now joins “Titanic” and “All About Eve” as the most-nominated movies in the history of the Academy Awards.

Coming in at a distant second place with 8 nominations each were “Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins’ story of a gay African-American growing up in Miami, and “Arrival,” Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction film starring Amy Adams as a translator learning an alien language. Both were nominated for best picture and director.

Tuesday’s Oscar nominations marked the first since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences instituted new rules to increase diversity among its membership following an outcry over last year’s roster of all-white acting nominees. Perhaps as a result, or perhaps because 2016 proved a strong year for films with actors of color, this year’s Oscar nominees look slightly less homogeneous. The supporting actress category alone features three black women: Octavia Spencer as a mathematician in the Civil Rights-era drama “Hidden Figures,” Naomie Harris as a drug-addicted mother in “Moonlight” and Viola Davis as a long-suffering wife in the stage adaptation “Fences.” That movie also earned nods for Denzel Washington as lead actor and director, and for best picture. The Ethopian-Irish actress Ruth Negga, who plays half of an interracial couple in “Loving,” made a surprise showing in the lead actress category, possibly nudging out Amy Adams, who was not nominated for “Arrival.”

Another surprise was the absence of Hugh Grant, whose performance as a lovable cad in “Florence Foster Jenkins” made him a seemingly strong contender for supporting actor. Instead, Michael Shannon popped up in that category for playing a Texas lawman in Tom Ford’s neo-noir “Nocturnal Animals.” He’ll compete against Jeff Bridges, who coincidentally was also nominated for playing a Texas lawman, in “Hell or High Water.” That movie, a low-budget critical hit, is a best picture nominee.

Coming in third place with six nominations each – including best picture – were “Manchester by the Sea,” which earned a nod for Casey Affleck as best actor; “Lion,” whose star, Dev Patel, will compete for supporting actor; and “Hacksaw Ridge,” which earned Mel Gibson a best directing nod.