HIGHLIGHTS Mahershala Ali, Viola Davis win for supporting actor, actress

First-time host Jimmy Kimmel keeps material topical but gentle

Diversity became the byword at the 89th Academy Awards Sunday night as two African-Americans took home supporting actor awards. Mahershala Ali, who played a drug dealer in “Moonlight,” and Viola Davis, who played a long-suffering wife in “Fences,” seemed to prove that the Academy had made good on its promise to diversify its membership after two straight years of all-white acting nominees.

“I became an artist, and thank God I did,” Davis said during a long and emotional acceptance speech. “Because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life.”

Ali, for his part, became the first Muslim to win an Oscar for acting.

The show began on an upbeat note, with Justin Timberlake singing his Oscar-nominated song “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” through a crowd of famous faces. First-time host Jimmy Kimmel kept his material topical but gentle, tweeting President Donald Trump in real-time and tweaking him by writing, “Meryl says hi.”

Still, more serious politics steadily crept into the broadcast. Ezra Edelman, director of the documentary feature “O.J.: Made in America,” dedicated his Oscar to victims of police brutality and racially motivated violence. Gael Garcia Bernal, presenting the Oscar for animated feature to “Zootopia,” took a moment to oppose one of Trump’s major campaign promises: “As a Mexican, as a migrant worker, as a human being, I’m against any form of walls that wants to separate us.”

Even the foreign-language award, rarely a high-profile category, became a charged moment. Asghar Farhadi, the Iranian director whose film “The Salesman” won the award, refused to attend the ceremony in the wake of the recent travel ban and sent Iranian astronaut Anousheh Ansari to read a statement. “Dividing the word into the ‘us’ and ‘them’ categories creates fear,” Farhadi’s statement read. “It’s a deceitful justification for aggression and war.”

As of press time, the top Oscars had yet to be handed out, leaving the evening’s most talked-about film, the musical “La La Land,” with only one Oscar, for production design but lost two Oscars. Mel Gibson’s World War II biopic “Hacksaw Ridge” took home awards for sound mixing and film editing, while sci-fi drama “Arrival” won sound editing.

Other highlights:

GREAT EXPECTATIONS. Mahershala Ali, winning for best supporting actor, thanks his wife, who gave birth to their daughter four days before the ceremony.

ALMOST THERE. With her supporting actress Academy Award for “Fences,” Viola Davis becomes the first African-American to win an Oscar, an Emmy (in 2015, for “How to Get Away with Murder”) and a Tony (“Fences” in 2010 and “King Hedley II” in 2001). Can she sing, too? A future Grammy would made her part of the exclusive “EGOT” club.

THE REAL DEAL. Taraji P. Henson, who played the NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson in “Hidden Figures,” brings the woman herself, now 98 and in a wheelchair, onto the stage. She said only “thank you.”

BEST TOUR EVER. Kimmel brings an unsuspecting group of tourists off their bus and into the Dolby Theater live on television, where they meet many of Hollywood’s biggest names. Two of the group, an engaged couple from Chicago, are pronounced man and wife by Denzel Washington.

21st TIME’S THE CHARM. Long Island-born, Los Angeles-raised Kevin O’Connell won for Best Sound Mixing for “Hacksaw Ridge” (along with Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright). It’s O’Connell’s first victory after 21 total nominations — he had been the most-nominated person in Oscars history without a win.

INSPIRING MOMENTS. A nice touch involves actors discussing the performers who were major inspirations for them, including Charlize Theron and Shirley MacLaine (“The Apartment”) and Seth Rogen and Michael J. Fox (“Back to the Future”).