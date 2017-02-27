MoviesEntertainment

"Moonlight" took home the award for best picture after a mix-up that mistakenly named "La La Land" the winner was corrected during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Jordan Horowitz (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) "La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the best picture winner's card reading "Moonlight" with actor Warren Beatty during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. "La La Land" earned six Oscars Sunday night but, in a bizarre mix-up, found they did not receive the best picture award.

Cast and crew of 'Moonlight' (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) The cast and crew of "Moonlight" accept the best picture award during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Barry Jenkins and the cast and crew of 'Moonlight' (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Director Barry Jenkins and the cast and crew of "Moonlight" accept the best picture Oscar during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

'Moonlight' wins best picture (Credit: AP / David Bornfriend) (Credit: AP / David Bornfriend) "Moonlight" wins best picture during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Mahershala Ali and Emma Stone (Credit: Getty Images North America / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images North America / Kevin Winter) "Moonlight" actor Mahershala Ali hugs Emma Stone after it was discovered "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the winner of best picture during the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb. 26, 2017.

Ryan Gosling (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Ryan Gosling reacts as the real winner of the best picture Oscar -- "Moonlight" -- is announced at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Warren Beatty (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture, "Moonlight," as host Jimmy Kimmel looks on during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Jordan Horowitz and 'La La Land' cast (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Jordan Horowitz, at the microphone, and the cast of "La La Land" mistakenly accept the Oscar for best picture during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. "Moonlight" won the award.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) Matt Damon and Ben Affleck backstage during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Fred Berger and 'La La Land' cast (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Fred Berger, at microphone, and the cast of "La La Land," mistakenly accept the award for best picture during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Jordan Horowitz (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Jordan Horowitz, left, of "La La Land," mistakenly accepts the award for best picture at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Emma Stone wins best actress in a leading role for 'La La Land' (Credit: Dale Robinette) (Credit: Dale Robinette) Emma Stone wins best actress in a leading role for "La La Land" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Casey Affleck wins best actor in a leading role for 'Manchester by the Sea' (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Casey Affleck wins the Oscar for best actor in a leading role for "Manchester by the Sea" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Casey Affleck (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Casey Affleck accepts the award for best actor in a leading role for "Manchester by the Sea" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

'La La Land' wins best production design (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) "La La Land" wins best achievement in directing during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Viola Davis (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Viola Davis in the press room after winning the best supporting actress Oscar at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Javier Bardem and Meryl Streep (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Javier Bardem and Meryl Streep at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Jimmy Kimmel and Sunny Pawar (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Host Jimmy Kimmel, left, lifts "Lion" actor Sunny Pawar into the air, mimicking the scene from "The Lion King," at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

John Legend (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) John Legend performs during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Michael J. Fox and Seth Rogen (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Michael J. Fox, left, and Seth Rogen at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling speak onstage during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling backstage during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

John Legend (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) John Legend performs during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Jimmy Kimmel and Sunny Pawar (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Host Jimmy Kimmel, left, lifts up Sunny Pawar, who starred in "Lion," at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez and Robert Legato (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) From left, visual effects artists Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez and Robert Legato, winners of best visual effects for "The Jungle Book," in the press room at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Guillermo Rodriguez and Mahershala Ali (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Guillermo Rodriguez, center, and "Moonlight" actor Mahershala Ali, right, surprises tourists during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Salma Hayek and David Oyelowo (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Salma Hayek and David Oyelowo speak during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Javier Bardem, Meryl Streep and Linus Sandgren (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Javier Bardem, right, and Meryl Streep present Linus Sandgren with the award for best cinematography for "La La Land" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Jimmy Kimmel and Sunny Pawar (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Host Jimmy Kimmel, left, raises Sunny Pawar in the air as treats fall on the audience during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

John Cho and Leslie Mann (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) John Cho and Leslie Mann speak during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Dakota Johnson (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) Dakota Johnson backstage during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

'Moonlight' wins best adapted screenplay (Credit: A24 / David Bornfriend) (Credit: A24 / David Bornfriend) 'Moonlight' wins best adapted screenplay during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Writer-director Barry Jenkins and writer Tarell Alvin McCraney accept the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for "Moonlight" during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

'Manchester By the Sea' wins best original screenplay (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) 'Manchester By the Sea' wins best original screenplay during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Kenneth Lonergan, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Writer/director Kenneth Lonergan accepts best original screenplay for "Manchester by the Sea" from actor/director Ben Affleck and actor/producer Matt Damon during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

'La La Land' wins best original song (Credit: AP / Dale Robinette) (Credit: AP / Dale Robinette) "Audition (The Fools Who Dream) from "La La Land" wins best original song during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Justin Paul, Benj Pasek and Justin Hurwit (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Songwriters Justin Paul, Benj Pasek and Justin Hurwitz accept the Oscar for best original song for "City of Stars" from "La La Land" at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

'La La Land' wins best original score (Credit: Lionsgate / Dale Robinette) (Credit: Lionsgate / Dale Robinette) "La La Land" wins best original score during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Director Alan Barillaro and producer Marc Sondheimer accept the Oscar for best animated short film for "Piper" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

'La La Land' wins best cinematography (Credit: Dale Robinette) (Credit: Dale Robinette) "La La Land" wins best cinematography during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Linus Sandgren (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Linus Sandgren accepts the award for best cinematography for "La La Land" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Kristof Deak (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Kristof Deak accepts the award for best live-action short film for "Sing" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

'White Helmets' wins best documentary short subject (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) "White Helmets" wins best documentary short subject at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Joanna Natasegara and Orlando von Einsiedel (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Producer Joanna Natasegara and director Orlando von Einsiedel accept the award for best documentary short subject for "The White Helmets" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Jimmy Kimmel pranks tourists (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Jimmy Kimmel looks on as a tourist named Gary kisses Nicole Kidman's hand at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

'Hacksaw Ridge' wins best film editing (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) "Hacksaw Ridge" wins the best film editing award at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

John Gilbert (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) John Gilbert accepts the award for best film editing for "Hacksaw Ridge" at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

'The Jungle Book' wins best visual effects (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) "The Jungle Book" wins best visual effects during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Visual effects artists Robert Legato at the microphone, and from left, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon accept the best visual effects Oscar for "The Jungle Book" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

'Zootopia' wins best animated feature film (Credit: Disney) (Credit: Disney) "Zootopia" wins best animated feature film during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Co-directors Byron Howard and Rich Moore and producer Clark Spencer accept best animated feature film for "Zootopia" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

'The Salesman' wins best foreign language film (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) "The Salesman" wins the Oscar for best foreign language film during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Anousheh Ansari and Firouz Naderi (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Engineer/astronaut Anousheh Ansari and former NASA scientist Firouz Naderi accept the best foreign language film Oscar for "The Salesman" on behalf of director Asghar Farhadi during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

'La La Land' wins best production design (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) "La La Land" won the Oscar for best production design during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Sandy Reynolds-Wasco and David Wasco (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Sandy Reynolds-Wasco and David Wasco accept the award for best production design for "La La Land" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) John Legend and Chrissy Teigen backstage during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) John Legend and Chrissy Teigen backstage during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Viola Davis wins best supporting actress for 'Fences' (Credit: Paramount Pictures / David Lee) (Credit: Paramount Pictures / David Lee) Viola Davis won best supporting actress Oscar for "Fences" during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Viola Davis (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Viola Davis accepts the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role for "Fences" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Charlize Theron and Shirley MacLaine (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Charlize Theron, left, and Shirley MacLaine present the award for best foreign language film during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

'Hidden Figures' cast honors real-life NASA mathematician (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, second from left, appears onstage with "Hidden Figures" actresses, from left, Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) From left, Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Auli'i Cravalho performs 'How Far I'll Go' (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Actress/singer Auli'i Cravalho performs the nominated song "How Far I'll Go" from the movie "Moana," during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President Cheryl Boone Isaacs speaks during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

'Hacksaw Ridge' wins best sound mixing (Credit: TNS / Cross Creek Pictures) (Credit: TNS / Cross Creek Pictures) "Hacksaw Ridge" won the Oscar for best sound editing during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Long Island native wins first Oscar after 21 nominations (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Long Island native Kevin O'Connell, a sound re-recording mixer, accepts the Oscar for best sound mixing for "Hacksaw Ridge" during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

'Arrival' wins best sound editing (Credit: TNS) (Credit: TNS) "Arrival" won the Oscar for best sound editing during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

'O.J.: Made in America' wins best documentary feature (Credit: ESPN Films / M. Osterreicher) (Credit: ESPN Films / M. Osterreicher) "O.J.: Made in America" won best documentary feature during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

'O.J.: Made in America' filmmakers (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Caroline Waterlow and Ezra Edelman accept the award for best documentary feature for "O.J.: Made in America" during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' wins best costume (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Jaap Buitendijk) (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Jaap Buitendijk) "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" won the Oscar for best costume during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

'Suicide Squad' wins best makeup and hairstyling (Credit: TNS / Clay Enos) (Credit: TNS / Clay Enos) "Suicide Squad" won the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Mahershala Ali wins best supporting actor for 'Moonlight' (Credit: AP / David Bornfriend) (Credit: AP / David Bornfriend) Mahershala Ali, left, won the best supporting actor Oscar for his work in "Moonlight."

Alicia Vikander and Mahershala Ali (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Alicia Vikander, left, presents Mahershala Ali with the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Moonlight" during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Jimmy Kimmel (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Justin Timberlake kisses Jessica Biel while performing the opening number during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Justin Timberlake (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Justin Timberlake opens the Academy Awards show with a performance of his nominated song "Can't Stop the Feeling," from "Trolls," at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Justin Timberlake (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Justin Timberlake opens the Academy Awards show with a performance of his nominated song "Can't Stop the Feeling," from "Trolls," at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.