Oscars 2017 winners, host Jimmy Kimmel, presenters, more pictures
See all the Academy Awards action -- including the moment "La La Land" was mistakenly awarded best picture over the actual winner "Moonlight," plus presenters and more highlights -- from Jimmy Kimmel's stint hosting the 89th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Jordan Horowitz(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
"La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the best picture winner's card reading "Moonlight" with actor Warren Beatty during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. "La La Land" earned six Oscars Sunday night but, in a bizarre mix-up, found they did not receive the best picture award.
Cast and crew of 'Moonlight'(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
The cast and crew of "Moonlight" accept the best picture award during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Barry Jenkins and the cast and crew of 'Moonlight'(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
Director Barry Jenkins and the cast and crew of "Moonlight" accept the best picture Oscar during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
'Moonlight' wins best picture(Credit: AP / David Bornfriend)
"Moonlight" wins best picture during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Mahershala Ali and Emma Stone(Credit: Getty Images North America / Kevin Winter)
"Moonlight" actor Mahershala Ali hugs Emma Stone after it was discovered "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the winner of best picture during the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb. 26, 2017.
Ryan Gosling(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello)
Ryan Gosling reacts as the real winner of the best picture Oscar -- "Moonlight" -- is announced at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Warren Beatty(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello)
Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture, "Moonlight," as host Jimmy Kimmel looks on during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Jordan Horowitz and 'La La Land' cast(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello)
Jordan Horowitz, at the microphone, and the cast of "La La Land" mistakenly accept the Oscar for best picture during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. "Moonlight" won the award.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck(Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles)
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck backstage during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Fred Berger and 'La La Land' cast(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello)
Fred Berger, at microphone, and the cast of "La La Land," mistakenly accept the award for best picture during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello)
Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Jordan Horowitz(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello)
Jordan Horowitz, left, of "La La Land," mistakenly accepts the award for best picture at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Emma Stone wins best actress in a leading role for 'La La Land'(Credit: Dale Robinette)
Emma Stone wins best actress in a leading role for "La La Land" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Casey Affleck wins best actor in a leading role for 'Manchester by the Sea'(Credit: AP)
Casey Affleck wins the Oscar for best actor in a leading role for "Manchester by the Sea" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Casey Affleck(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello)
Casey Affleck accepts the award for best actor in a leading role for "Manchester by the Sea" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
'La La Land' wins best production design(Credit: AP)
"La La Land" wins best achievement in directing during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Viola Davis(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Viola Davis in the press room after winning the best supporting actress Oscar at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Javier Bardem and Meryl Streep(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
Javier Bardem and Meryl Streep at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Jimmy Kimmel and Sunny Pawar(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello)
Host Jimmy Kimmel, left, lifts "Lion" actor Sunny Pawar into the air, mimicking the scene from "The Lion King," at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
John Legend(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
John Legend performs during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Michael J. Fox and Seth Rogen(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
Michael J. Fox, left, and Seth Rogen at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling speak onstage during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling(Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles)
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling backstage during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
John Legend(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
John Legend performs during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Jimmy Kimmel and Sunny Pawar(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello)
Host Jimmy Kimmel, left, lifts up Sunny Pawar, who starred in "Lion," at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez and Robert Legato(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
From left, visual effects artists Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez and Robert Legato, winners of best visual effects for "The Jungle Book," in the press room at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Guillermo Rodriguez and Mahershala Ali(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
Guillermo Rodriguez, center, and "Moonlight" actor Mahershala Ali, right, surprises tourists during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Salma Hayek and David Oyelowo(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
Salma Hayek and David Oyelowo speak during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Javier Bardem, Meryl Streep and Linus Sandgren(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello)
Javier Bardem, right, and Meryl Streep present Linus Sandgren with the award for best cinematography for "La La Land" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Jimmy Kimmel and Sunny Pawar(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello)
Host Jimmy Kimmel, left, raises Sunny Pawar in the air as treats fall on the audience during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
John Cho and Leslie Mann(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
John Cho and Leslie Mann speak during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Dakota Johnson(Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles)
Dakota Johnson backstage during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
'Moonlight' wins best adapted screenplay(Credit: A24 / David Bornfriend)
'Moonlight' wins best adapted screenplay during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
Writer-director Barry Jenkins and writer Tarell Alvin McCraney accept the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for "Moonlight" during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
'Manchester By the Sea' wins best original screenplay(Credit: AP)
'Manchester By the Sea' wins best original screenplay during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Kenneth Lonergan, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
Writer/director Kenneth Lonergan accepts best original screenplay for "Manchester by the Sea" from actor/director Ben Affleck and actor/producer Matt Damon during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
'La La Land' wins best original song(Credit: AP / Dale Robinette)
"Audition (The Fools Who Dream) from "La La Land" wins best original song during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Justin Paul, Benj Pasek and Justin Hurwit(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
Songwriters Justin Paul, Benj Pasek and Justin Hurwitz accept the Oscar for best original song for "City of Stars" from "La La Land" at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
'La La Land' wins best original score(Credit: Lionsgate / Dale Robinette)
"La La Land" wins best original score during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
Director Alan Barillaro and producer Marc Sondheimer accept the Oscar for best animated short film for "Piper" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
'La La Land' wins best cinematography(Credit: Dale Robinette)
"La La Land" wins best cinematography during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Linus Sandgren(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello)
Linus Sandgren accepts the award for best cinematography for "La La Land" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Kristof Deak(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello)
Kristof Deak accepts the award for best live-action short film for "Sing" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
'White Helmets' wins best documentary short subject(Credit: AP)
"White Helmets" wins best documentary short subject at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Joanna Natasegara and Orlando von Einsiedel(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
Producer Joanna Natasegara and director Orlando von Einsiedel accept the award for best documentary short subject for "The White Helmets" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Jimmy Kimmel pranks tourists(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello)
Jimmy Kimmel looks on as a tourist named Gary kisses Nicole Kidman's hand at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
'Hacksaw Ridge' wins best film editing(Credit: AP)
"Hacksaw Ridge" wins the best film editing award at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
John Gilbert(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello)
John Gilbert accepts the award for best film editing for "Hacksaw Ridge" at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
'The Jungle Book' wins best visual effects(Credit: AP)
"The Jungle Book" wins best visual effects during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
Visual effects artists Robert Legato at the microphone, and from left, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon accept the best visual effects Oscar for "The Jungle Book" during the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
