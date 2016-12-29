Ryan Gosling will play astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first human to walk on the moon, in a film biography from “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle, said The Hollywood Reporter Thursday.
“First Man,” adapted from James Hansen’s book “First Man: A Life of Neil A. Armstrong,” has a script by Josh Singer, who shared an Academy Award as co-writer of “Spotlight.”
Producers plan to begin shooting in the coming year. Gosling, 36, an Oscar-nominee for his leading role in 2006’s “Half Nelson,” recently finished work on “Blade Runner 2049,” with Harrison Ford.
Comments
