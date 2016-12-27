HIGHLIGHTS Fellow “Captain America” stars Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. in top 10

Margot Robbie, Ben Affleck, Will Smith also make rankings

Scarlett Johansson top Forbes magazine’s list of 2016’s top-grossing actors, meaning she has appeared in movies with higher cumulative box office than those of any other star this past year.

The list, released Tuesday, reflects more than any one star’s presence, with every performer on the 10-person tally having appeared in a major superhero film or, in one case, a “Star Wars” spinoff.

Johansson, 32, reprised her Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, in the $1.15 billion global hit “Captain America: Civil War,” the year’s highest-grossing film. Together with the ensemble comedy “Hail, Caesar!” her films brought in $1.2 billion worldwide.

Chris Evans, 35, and Robert Downey Jr., 51, who respectively starred as Steve Rogers/Captain America and Tony Stark/Iron Man in “Captain America: Civil War,” tied for second place. They appeared in no other movies this year.

Stars of the DC Comics film “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” — No. 6 in this year’s box office, with $873.3 million — appeared in fifth place (Amy Adams, 42, as Lois Lane, abetted by “Arrival”), sixth place (Ben Affleck, 44, as Batman, plus “The Accountant”) and seventh place (Henry Cavill, 33, as Superman).

Fellow DC film “Suicide Squad” helped land Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) in fourth place, with the help of “The Legend of Tarzan,” and Will Smith (Deadshot) in 10th place, including box office from the still-in-theaters “Collateral Beauty.”

Ryan Reynolds, 40, reached No. 8 with “Deadpool,” in which he played the titular role, and Felicity Jones, 33, hit No. 9 with “Star Wars: Rogue One.”

The only repeat from last year’s list, which was topped by Chris Pratt, was Downey, who starred in 2015’s highest-grossing film, “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Forbes assembled the list using global data from Box Office Mojo through Dec. 27, discounting animated films and films in which the actor had only a cameo or other small part.