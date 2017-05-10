REVIEW PLOT A woman and her mother are kidnapped during a Latin American vacation. CAST Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Ike Barinholtz RATED R (language and crude humor) LENGTH 1:31 BOTTOM LINE A hit-and-miss comedy that could have made better use of its dream-team stars.

Two comedians from different eras come together in “Snatched,” Jonathan Levine’s comedy about an American mother and daughter who are kidnapped while vacationing in Ecuador. The mom is Goldie Hawn, 71, who made a career out of playing ditzes with hidden reserves of pluck (“Foul Play,” “Private Benjamin”), while the daughter is Amy Schumer, 35, whose chosen persona is the big-city girl with hidden depths of insecurity (“Trainwreck”). With these gifted actresses, plus a script by Katie Dippold (the all-female “Ghostbusters” reboot), “Snatched” seems like a golden opportunity to observe how two generations of women relate and operate in a world still dominated by the opposite sex.

As it turns out, “Snatched” is a hit-and-miss affair driven by crude humor and rough slapstick. It’s fairly funny, but something about it feels disappointing. The combination of a classic star like Hawn, still luminous after a 15-year absence from the movies (her last was 2002’s “The Banger Sisters”), and a current cultural force like Schumer should have been a momentous occasion. Instead, it’s so-so entertainment.

The Rockville Centre-raised comic plays Emily Middleton, an irresponsible 30-something recently dumped by her indie-rocker boyfriend (Randall Park). In Ecuador, she flirts drunkenly with a handsome traveler (Tom Bateman), only to accidentally expose herself (twice); and as if being kidnapped weren’t indignity enough, her captors rifle through her purse and find her birth control. Emily is a quintessential Schumer role: empowered, liberated and constantly humiliated. Emily’s defense mechanism is her aggressive brand of off-color humor. Any joke you can make, she can make grosser, and she makes quite a few here.

By contrast, Hawn feels a little constricted in the role of Emily’s uptight mother, Linda, though she can still steal a scene just by arching an eyebrow. Filling in the gaps are a handful of fine supporting actors, including Ike Barinholtz as Emily’s agoraphobic brother, Jeffrey, and the enjoyably weird team of Wanda Sykes and Joan Cusack as two addle-headed commandos. It would have been nice if this film had freshened up its Hispanic stereotypes — Oscar Jaenada plays the mustachioed crime boss Morgado — but that might be asking too much.

“Snatched” deserves credit for avoiding one obvious trap: the romantic subplot. With its focus on mother-daughter camaraderie and the occasional gross-out gag, “Snatched” does what it sets out to do. It’s just hard not to wish that it tried to do more.