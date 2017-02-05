M. Night Shyamalan's multiple personality thriller "Split" led the box office for a third-straight week, a fairly unprecedented streak for a low-budget horror film.

According to studio estimates Sunday, "Split" came out on top again with $14.6 million in North American ticket sales, bringing the Universal Pictures release's three-week haul to $98.7 million. The film's run has come in an especially slow period at multiplexes. Hollywood traditionally bypasses Super Bowl weekend due to the game's enormous television audience.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Paramount's horror option, "Rings," came in second with an estimated $13 million. The sequel revived the dormant franchise begun with 2002's "The Ring."

The weekend's other debut, "The Space Between Us," fizzled. The STX Entertainment release, starring Asa Butterfield as a boy born on another planet, made a mere $3.8 million.