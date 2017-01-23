The title of the next installment of the “Star Wars” film franchise will be “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
Lucasfilm announced Monday: “We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi.’ ”
The film, which follows 2015’s sequel “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and this year’s prequel “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” is scheduled for release Dec. 15.
Written and directed by Rian Johnson — whose work includes 2012’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis time-travel movie “Looper” and three episodes of “Breaking Bad,” the movie was formerly known under the working title “Star Wars: Episode VIII.”
It continues the story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), former stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega) and the resistance against the Empire, presumably alongside the recently found Jedi Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Lucasfilm earlier confirmed that the late Carrie Fisher, who plays Princess and now General Leia Organa, shot her portions of the movie before her unexpected death on Dec. 27.
