WHO Steve Buscemi
THE MOVIE “In the Soup”
THE DEAL The actor has lent his support to a Kickstarter campaign to bring Alexandre Rockwell’s little-seen 1992 comedy back to theaters for its 25th anniversary. “In the Soup,” about a struggling screenwriter (Buscemi) who gets mixed up with a mobster (Seymour Cassel), won the grand jury prize at Sundance — beating out “Reservoir Dogs” — but was picked up by a distributor that folded shortly after its release. Factory 25, a Brooklyn-based film company, hopes to restore the film’s damaged archival print and digitize it for the first time. For those who pledge $350 or more to the campaign, Buscemi will record a personalized voice message in the character of your choice.
WHO James Franco
THE MOVIE “The Disaster Artist”
THE DEAL Franco’s hotly anticipated comedy-drama about real-life filmmaker Tommy Wiseau will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Franco directs and stars as Wiseau, whose 2003 drama “The Room” has often been called the worst film ever made and developed a cult following. “The Disaster Artist,” which also stars Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Zac Efron and Sharon Stone, recently screened as a work in progress and received a standing ovation at Austin’s South by Southwest Film Festival. It’s scheduled for a height-of-awards-season release date of Dec. 1.
THE MOVIE “The Sounding”
THE DEAL Catherine Eaton’s film about a mysterious woman who communicates only using the words of William Shakespeare won the Jury Award for best feature at July’s Stony Brook Film Festival. Winning the Audience Choice Award were “Fanny’s Journey,” a Franco-Belgian drama set during World War II, and “To the Edge of the Sky,” a documentary by Long Island brothers Jedd and Todd Wider that explores access to experimental drugs. Another tie came between “Laura Gets a Cat,” Michael Ferrell’s comedy-drama about a struggling writer, and “Purple Dreams,” Joanne Hock’s documentary about a high-school production of the play “The Color Purple,” which won the Jury’s Special Recognition awards.
