WHO Sylvester Stallone
THE MOVIE “Rambo”
THE DEAL The actor who played wandering Vietnam veteran John Rambo in 1982’s “First Blood” will have nothing to do with the remake, Deadline reports. The new film is by Tiger Shroff, a Mumbai-born filmmaker, who also will play the role of Rambo. Shroff’s version is said to be targeted at Indian moviegoers. Through a representative, Stallone told Deadline, “Any involvement in Tiger Shroff’s ‘Rambo’ is not happening, under any circumstances.” He added, “I wish them well on their own.”
WHO Christina Hendricks
THE MOVIE “Egg”
THE DEAL The “Mad Men” actress will star in a dark comedy directed by Marianna Palka, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film centers on two art-school rivals who are expecting children at the same time, although one (Alysia Reiner) is using a surrogate (Anna Camp) while the other (Hendricks) is carrying her own. Michele Ganeless, former president of Comedy Central, is a producer.
THE MOVIE “Dunkirk”
THE DEAL Christopher Nolan’s World War II action thriller is drawing early raves from critics. Matt Zoller Seitz at RogerEbert.com called it “a pile driver of a movie, dropping one visual or aural bomb after another,” while Variety praised it as “the definitive cinematic version” of the heroic evacuation of allied forces at Dunkirk in 1940. “The Oscar race for best picture is officially on,” wrote Peter Travers of Rolling Stone. “Dunkirk,” filmed partly in IMAX and starring Tom Hardy and newcomer Fionn Whitehead, opens Friday.
