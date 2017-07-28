REVIEW PLOT The tiny expressions living inside your smartphone come alive in this animated adventure. CAST Voices of T.J. Miller, Anna Faris, James Corden RATED PG-13 (rude humor) LENGTH 1:26 BOTTOM LINE Meh.

“Words aren’t cool” is the courtship advice imparted by one texting teen to another in “The Emoji Movie.” That statement is the canary in the coal mine that “Cyrano de Bergerac” this movie is most decidedly not. Will Alex (Jake T. Austin) choose the right emoji to express his ardor for Addie (Tati Gabrielle)? Or will “meh” emoji Gene (T.J. Miller) mess it all up for him? Perhaps we should just throw our smartphones into the sea and let the waves take us now.

“The Emoji Movie” is an easy, cheap target for abuse. The truth is that “The Emoji Movie” is exactly what you expect: There’s no need to wait and see if it surprises, if maybe it’s potentially great. Nope, it’s a perfect reflection of its main character — meh.

If you were to imagine the story told by “The Emoji Movie,” it’s likely this would be the one you’d dream up. It’s just that obvious. When malfunctioning “meh” emoji Gene starts a glitch in Alex’s phone, he goes on an odyssey from app to app, hoping to reprogram himself to only express one emotion, the way emojis should. But, of course, what makes him different, his “malfunction,” is what makes him unique. On his journey, he makes new friends, falls in love, learns to accept himself, and manages to become a new, more evolved emoji, expressing a multitude of emotions at once.

Director Tony Leondis co-wrote the script along with Eric Siegel, and, surprisingly, Mike White (“School of Rock”) is also credited. But for a film that wants to imagine the world inside smartphones, this story just feels so unimaginative and low-stakes. It’s tied too closely to the way we use smartphones to create a transporting, wild new world.

“The Emoji Movie” isn’t terrible, it isn’t offensive or outright bad. It just is, and there could be far worse ways to spend 86 minutes. But maybe, just maybe, it’d be the better choice to spend those 86 minutes outside, or reading a book, or talking to another human’s face. Because “The Emoji Movie” could not be more meh.