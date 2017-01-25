WHO Thomas Jane
THE MOVIE “Predator”
Most popular
THE DEAL The actor is in talks to star in a reboot of the 1987 sci-fi-horror cult classic about a man-hunting alien, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jane, best known for playing the title role in Marvel’s ultra-dark movie “The Punisher” (2004), could be the latest in a series of rapid-fire casting additions that includes Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key and Trevante Rhodes. Details about Jane’s potential role were not revealed. Production on the film is set to begin in February in Vancouver.
WHO Joan Jett
THE MOVIE “Dinosaur”
THE DEAL The Long Beach-based rocker has joined the cast of an independent film by Shirley-based director Fred Carpenter. “Dinosaur,” which follows a day in the life of a Nassau County police officer (Robert Clohessy), was written by former Nassau cop Edward C. Wahl. Jett, known for such hits as “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll,” will play an abused woman addicted to prescription medication. Filming is set to begin in April.
WHO Moses Farrow
THE MOVIE “The Purple Rose of Cairo”
THE DEAL The son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen will be a special guest at a screening of his father’s 1985 comedy about a mousy waitress (Farrow) whose favorite film character (Jeff Daniels) magically steps out of the screen to woo her. The film screens as part of a fundraising campaign for the nonprofit Cinema Arts Centre and includes brunch, live music and a Q&A with Moses Farrow after the movie.
INFO Sunday at 11 a.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington. Tickets are $45; call 631-423-7611 or go to cinemaartscentre.org
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.