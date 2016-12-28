HIGHLIGHTS ‘Princess Mononoke’ back in movie theaters

WHO Viggo Mortensen

THE DEAL The star of “Captain Fantastic,” an acclaimed comedy-drama about an isolated family trying to reintegrate into modern society, will be a guest of honor at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Mortensen, who made his film debut opposite Harrison Ford in “Witness” and whose credits include the “Lord of the Rings” films, will receive a Variety Creative Impact award along with director Jeff Nichols (“Loving”) and musician Pharrell Williams (a producer of “Hidden Figures”). The festival begins Monday.

THE MOVIE “Princess Mononoke”

THE DEAL Hayao Miyazaki’s beloved animated film from Japan’s Studio Ghibli celebrates its 20th anniversary next year by returning to theaters in a limited engagement. The film, about an ailing young warrior whose search for a cure leads him into a forest filled with spirits and animal gods, will play in its original Japanese version (with English subtitles) on Jan. 5, and in an English-language version (with voices by Billy Crudup, Claire Danes and others) on Jan. 9. Both screenings begin at 7 p.m.

INFO “Princess Mononoke” will play locally at the Stony Brook 17, 2196 Nesconset Hwy. Tickets are $12.50; go to fathomevents.com for tickets.

THE MOVIE “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”

THE DEAL The latest entry in the action-horror franchise, starring Milla Jovovich as a superagent fighting the zombie apocalypse, is so popular in Japan that it beat “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” at the box office. Sony Pictures opened its sixth and ostensibly last “Resident Evil” movie in Japan last weekend — well ahead of its Jan. 27 debut here — and watched it rack up $9.6 million, according to Deadline.com. That’s far more than the $5.6 million opening of “Rogue One” last month. Despite consistently negative reviews, the “Resident Evil” films, based on the Capcom video games, have earned $915 million globally since the franchise launched in 2002.