Woody Harrelson has joined the cast of the young Han Solo movie.
Lucasfilm announced Wednesday that the two-time Academy Award-nominee, 55, would play an unspecified role in the as-yet-untitled “Star Wars” stand-alone film, scheduled for release next year.
“We couldn’t be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody,” the film’s directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, said in a statement. “His ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at Ping-Pong,” they added jokingly.PhotosBest movies, music and more to watch for in 2017PhotosNotable pop culture anniversaries in 2017PhotosSecrets of 'Star Wars'
Like “Rogue One,” this second stand-alone film in the franchise, the upcoming movie is set before the events of the original 1977 “Star Wars.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.