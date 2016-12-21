HIGHLIGHTS Film, with Owen Wilson and Willie Nelson, will screen at two LI theaters

George Clooney developing ‘White Helmets,’ ‘Youth in Oregon’ bought

WHO Woody Harrelson

THE MOVIE “Lost in London LIVE”

THE DEAL The actor will shoot a movie in real time, in one single take, and broadcast the process live to theaters around the United States next month. Harrelson will play himself in the film, which follows his various escapades and run-ins over the course of a “crazy night” in London. According to the website /Film, Harrelson’s unusual movie will feature 14 locations and a cast of 30 — including Owen Wilson and Willie Nelson — and will run roughly 100 minutes.

INFO Jan. 19, at 9 p.m. at Westbury 12, Stony Brook 17 and Hampton Bays 5 theaters. Tickets are $15-$18. Go to fathomevents.com to purchase advance tickets or for more information.

WHO George Clooney

THE MOVIE “The White Helmets”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

THE DEAL The actor-filmmaker is developing a feature version of Netflix’s short documentary, Deadline reports. “The White Helmets,” currently on the Academy Awards list of possible nominees for best short documentary, focuses on the 3,000-person Syrian Civil Defense — nicknamed the White Helmets — which has been credited with rescuing 60,000 people from bombed buildings in war-ravaged Syria. Clooney and his longtime producing partner Grant Heslov are looking for someone to write the feature version of the film.

THE MOVIE “Youth in Oregon”

THE DEAL Joel David Moore’s comedy-drama, which screened at the Gold Coast International Film Festival in November, has been purchased by Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films, according to TheWrap. “Youth in Oregon” stars Frank Langella as Raymond, a cranky 80-year-old who decides he’d like to be euthanized. Mary Kay Place and Billy Crudup play Raymond’s wife and son-in-law, who try to talk him out of it during a road trip. The film, which also stars Christina Applegate and Nicola Peltz, is scheduled to arrive in theaters and video on demand Feb. 3.