WHO Brad Pitt
THE MOVIE “World War Z 2”
THE DEAL The actor’s follow-up to the zombie film “World War Z” will no longer be released in June, according to Variety. No new release date has been given, though next year or even 2019 are possibilities. The film has not yet begun shooting, and the extra time will be used to work on the script. The original movie, starring Pitt as a former UN investigator caught up in the apocalypse, seemed like a late arrival to the zombie genre in 2013, but wound up being one of the actor’s biggest hits, earning $540 million worldwide.
WHO Matthew McConaughey
THE MOVIE “The Beach Bum”
THE DEAL The Oscar-winning star of “Dallas Buyers Club” will play the lead role in a comedy from indie auteur Harmony Korine, Deadline reports. Though no plot details have been officially released, McConaughey will play a character named Moondog, whom Korine describes as a “rebellious charmer.” McConaughey is also said to be in negotiations for “Serenity,” which is being touted as a sexy film noir co-starring Anne Hathaway.
THE MOVIE “Underwater Dreams”
THE DEAL Mary Mazzio’s documentary follows four undocumented Mexican immigrants from a Phoenix high school who enter a robotics contest and wind up trouncing the powerhouse engineering team from MIT. Actor Michael Pena narrates the film, which screens as part of the Parrish Art Museum’s February Family Month.
INFO Friday, at 6 p.m. at the Parrish Art Museum, 297 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill. Tickets are $12. Call 631-283-7006 or go to parrishart.org
