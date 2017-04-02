ACM Awards 2017: Hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, winners, more
See the Academy of Country Music Awards winners, performers, presenters and more highlights from the 52nd annual ceremony, hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Recording artist Maren Morris performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Illusionist David Copperfield (L) and TV personality Nancy O'Dell speak onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Illusionist David Copperfield, left, and TV personality Nancy O'Dell speak onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Recording artist Thomas Rhett accepts the song of the year award for "Die a Happy Man" during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Recording artists Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard of music group Florida Georgia Line perform onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Co-hosts Luke Bryan, left, and Dierks Bentley speak onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Recording artist Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Recording artist Tyler Hubbard of music group Florida Georgia Line performs onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Co-host Luke Bryan, left, recording artist Joe Walsh, and co-host Dierks Bentley perform onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Recording artist Jason Aldean performs onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Recording artists Lauren Daigle, left, and Reba McEntire attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Recording artists Jimi Westbrook, left, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Phillip Sweet of music group Little Big Town attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
NFL player Eric Decker, left, and singer Jessie James Decker attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Misty Head, left, and recording artist Sundance Head attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Recording artist Miranda Lambert attends the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Recording artist Thomas Rhett, left, and Lauren Gregory Akins attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Recording artists Jess Carson, left, Mark Wystrach, and Cameron Duddy of music group Midland, attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Recording artist Carrie Underwood attends the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Singer CAM attends the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Christina Murphy, left, and Frankie Ballard attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Recording artists Gary LeVox, left, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts, attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Recording artist Jerrod Niemann arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Recording artists Preston Brust, left, and Chris Lucas of music group LoCash, attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields attends the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Recording artist Maddie Marlow of Maddie & Tae attends the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
TV personality Savannah Chrisley attends the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Brittney Marie Cole, left, recording artists Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of music group Florida Georgia Line, and Hayley Stommel attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Recording artist Dean Dillon attends the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Recording artists Nick Carter, left, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie D, and Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Recording artist Jake Owen attends the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Recording artist Big Kenny, left, and John Rich of the music group Big & Rich arrive for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Recording artists Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox, and Joe Don Rooney of music group Rascal Flatts attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Actress Nicole Kidman, left, and recording artist Keith Urban attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Singer Lindsay Ell arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Recording artist Chris Lane attends the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Recording artists Dave Haywood, left, Hillary Scott, and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.
