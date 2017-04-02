Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 48° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    MusicEntertainment

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Recording artist Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

    Recording artist Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    ACM Awards 2017: Hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, winners, more

    Updated
    By

    See the Academy of Country Music Awards winners, performers, presenters and more highlights from the 52nd annual ceremony, hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017.

    Recording artist Maren Morris performs onstage during the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

    Recording artist Maren Morris performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Illusionist David Copperfield (L) and TV personality Nancy
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

    Illusionist David Copperfield (L) and TV personality Nancy O'Dell speak onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Illusionist David Copperfield, left, and TV personality Nancy
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

    Illusionist David Copperfield, left, and TV personality Nancy O'Dell speak onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Recording artist Thomas Rhett accepts the song of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

    Recording artist Thomas Rhett accepts the song of the year award for "Die a Happy Man" during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Recording artists Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

    Recording artists Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard of music group Florida Georgia Line perform onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Co-hosts Luke Bryan, left, and Dierks Bentley speak
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

    Co-hosts Luke Bryan, left, and Dierks Bentley speak onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Recording artist Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

    Recording artist Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Recording artist Tyler Hubbard of music group Florida
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

    Recording artist Tyler Hubbard of music group Florida Georgia Line performs onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Co-host Luke Bryan, left, recording artist Joe Walsh,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

    Co-host Luke Bryan, left, recording artist Joe Walsh, and co-host Dierks Bentley perform onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Recording artist Jason Aldean performs onstage during the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

    Recording artist Jason Aldean performs onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Recording artists Lauren Daigle, left, and Reba McEntire
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Recording artists Lauren Daigle, left, and Reba McEntire attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Recording artists Jimi Westbrook, left, Karen Fairchild,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Recording artists Jimi Westbrook, left, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Phillip Sweet of music group Little Big Town attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    NFL player Eric Decker, left, and singer Jessie
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    NFL player Eric Decker, left, and singer Jessie James Decker attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Misty Head, left, and recording artist Sundance Head
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Misty Head, left, and recording artist Sundance Head attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Recording artist Miranda Lambert attends the 52nd Academy
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Recording artist Miranda Lambert attends the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Recording artist Thomas Rhett, left, and Lauren Gregory
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Recording artist Thomas Rhett, left, and Lauren Gregory Akins attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Recording artists Jess Carson, left, Mark Wystrach, and
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Recording artists Jess Carson, left, Mark Wystrach, and Cameron Duddy of music group Midland, attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Recording artist Carrie Underwood attends the 52nd Academy
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Recording artist Carrie Underwood attends the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Singer CAM attends the 52nd Academy of Country
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Singer CAM attends the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Christina Murphy, left, and Frankie Ballard attend the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Christina Murphy, left, and Frankie Ballard attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Recording artists Gary LeVox, left, Jay DeMarcus, and
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Recording artists Gary LeVox, left, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts, attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Recording artist Jerrod Niemann arrives for the 52nd
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TOMMASO BODDI)

    Recording artist Jerrod Niemann arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

    Recording artists Preston Brust, left, and Chris Lucas
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Recording artists Preston Brust, left, and Chris Lucas of music group LoCash, attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields attends the 52nd
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields attends the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Recording artist Maddie Marlow of Maddie & Tae
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Recording artist Maddie Marlow of Maddie & Tae attends the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    TV personality Savannah Chrisley attends the 52nd Academy
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    TV personality Savannah Chrisley attends the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Brittney Marie Cole, left, recording artists Brian Kelley
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Brittney Marie Cole, left, recording artists Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of music group Florida Georgia Line, and Hayley Stommel attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Recording artist Dean Dillon attends the 52nd Academy
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Recording artist Dean Dillon attends the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Recording artists Nick Carter, left, AJ McLean, Brian
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Recording artists Nick Carter, left, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie D, and Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Recording artist Jake Owen attends the 52nd Academy
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Recording artist Jake Owen attends the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Recording artist Big Kenny, left, and John Rich
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TOMMASO BODDI)

    Recording artist Big Kenny, left, and John Rich of the music group Big & Rich arrive for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

    Recording artists Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox, and Joe
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Recording artists Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox, and Joe Don Rooney of music group Rascal Flatts attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Actress Nicole Kidman, left, and recording artist Keith
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actress Nicole Kidman, left, and recording artist Keith Urban attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Singer Lindsay Ell arrives for the 52nd Academy
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TOMMASO BODDI)

    Singer Lindsay Ell arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

    Recording artist Chris Lane attends the 52nd Academy
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Recording artist Chris Lane attends the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Recording artists Dave Haywood, left, Hillary Scott, and
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Recording artists Dave Haywood, left, Hillary Scott, and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter

    sign up

    Related Media

    Little Big Town, and more photos of musicians See who's performing at this year's ACMs Quirky country music song titles Dixie Chicks (from left, Emily Robison, Natalie Maines Women in country music

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.