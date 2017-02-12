Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau has died in a Los Angeles hospital just days after announcing his retirement from touring due to exhaustion.

His official Twitter account and website say he died early Sunday. He was 76.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Jarreau was hospitalized earlier in the week and was said to have been improving slowly.

The Wisconsin native has won seven Grammys over a 50-year career. His biggest single was 1981's "We're in This Love Together." Jarreau was a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, "We Are the World," and sang the theme to TV's "Moonlighting."

He is one of the few artists to have won Grammys in three separate categories — jazz, pop and R&B.

CelebritiesRecent notable deaths

Jarreau is survived by his wife, Susan, and a son, Ryan.